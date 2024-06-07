Top Jewish Scholar Admits Hitler Launched WWII To Stop ‘World Jewry’ From ‘Annihilating Germany’
[Based on many of the recent comments we’ve received on related articles concerning WWII, we are republishing this article from 4 years ago, adding additional information and updated links.]
(Times Of Israel) According to nonagenerian Yehuda Bauer — one of the foremost jewish ‘Holocaust’ scholars — Adolf Hitler’s launching of World War II to prevent ‘world Jewry’ from ‘physically annihilating the German nation’ was an act of ‘anti-Semitism’:
World War II and the enormous catastrophe it brought upon mankind occurred “probably mainly” because of anti-Semitism, according to Israel’s preeminent Holocaust scholar. Indeed, Adolf Hitler launched the war to a large extent to prevent “world Jewry” from physically annihilating the German nation, Yehuda Bauer said.
“Anti-Semitism is a cancer that eats the world, and World War II is proof of that,” he told The Times of Israel during an hour-long interview in Jerusalem last week.
Bauer, 93, will deliver the keynote address at a festive dinner for about 45 leaders from across the world Wednesday evening at President Reuven Rivlin’s residence that will kick off this year’s World Holocaust Forum. The event marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. (The only two other speakers at the dinner will be Rivlin himself and the king of Spain.)
At the event, Bauer will speak about a secret memorandum Hitler wrote to Hermann Goering in August 1936, in which he spoke about the need for Germany to be ready for war within four years. Otherwise, Hitler argued, Jewish Bolshevism will “replace” the German nation.
“For a victory of Bolshevism over Germany would not lead to a Versailles Treaty but to the final destruction, indeed to the annihilation, of the German people,” Hitler wrote.
This belief was compounded by a speech Hitler gave in the Reichstag on January 30, 1939, Bauer said during the interview.
“If the international Jewish financiers in and outside Europe should succeed in plunging the nations once more into a world war,” Hitler predicted, “then the result will not be the Bolshevization of the earth, and thus the victory of Jewry, but the annihilation of the Jewish race in Europe!”
“In other words,” Bauer explained, “the Jewish capitalists who rule the West are Bolsheviks whose idea is to create a world war so that they can rule the whole world. This was a deeply held belief. And I argue that this was one of the main reasons for the outbreak of World War II, because that clearly identifies the aim — the threat of physical annihilation to German people and therefore preparation for war because otherwise it will be a terrible catastrophe.”
In other words, it was ‘wrong’ for Hitler to defend Germany against ‘world Jewry’ and its Bolshevik takeover and destruction of the German nation.
Any opposition to Jewish Power is — by official definition — ‘antisemitism’.
But in 1939, Rabbi Harry Waton stated unequivocally that Hitler was correct — not only correct, but a “genius” for understanding the real threat that Jewry posed to Germany:
“Adolf Hitler] has no doubt in his mind that the Jewish problem is the center of all problems, not merely in Germany, but in the world. It is useless to dismiss this as an illusion, because if it is, it demands explanation. But it is no illusion. It is the truth. Hitler’s declaration that the Jewish consciousness is poison to the Aryan races is the deepest insight that the Western world has yet achieved in its own nature; and his capacity to realize this is proof of his genius.”
—Rabi Harry Waton, “A Program for the Jews and an Answer to all Anti-Semites: A Program for Hunmanity,” 1939
It is difficult for most people to understand how the world’s most powerful jewish financiers — or so-called super capitalists — are also radical Bolshevists who plan to use socialism as a political weapon to transfer the world’s wealth into their hands — and that’s exactly what they have been doing since their early years of the 20th century.
Look no further than today’s Neo-Conservatives who are philosophical disciples of Leon Trotsky, via Leo Strauss at the University of Chicago.
It was Strauss who advocated “The Big Lie” technique, which culminated in the neo-con involvement in the 9-11 attacks.
And yes, today’s push toward so-called ‘globalization’ is what Hitler called the “Bolshevization of the earth“ — and it’s far more real today than it was in his time because the hegemonic plan has almost reached its fruition.
Any negative criticism of “globalists” or “globalization” has become yet another “antisemitic dog whistle” — a secret way of talking about Jews without mentioning them by name.
After all, if Hitler opposed “globalization”, any opposition to it can be motivated only by evil.
This rabbi confirms that everything Hitler claimed about the Jews was true:
Found at https://christiansfortruth.com/top-jewish-scholar-admits-hitler-launched-wwii-to-stop-world-jewry-from-annihilating-germany/
Thanks for reading Ava’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Wow - that's a great insight with great quotes.
I would only suggest these tiny expansions on these ideas - the expansion of the idea of who the true communists are - bankers, billionaires and monarchies - the Roman Empire Cartel, which want a monopoly on everything - Money Monopoly, Monopoly Capitalism, and political monopoly, so everyone is a slave.
https://ivanmpaton.substack.com/p/the-true-communists-attacking-humanity
I would argue that the Zionist elites have been taking the wealth for 2,000+ years, and in fact more than that if you truly examine the history of the Old Testament, the stories of Jesus Christ and the formation of Christianity, then you see that the Jews created Christianity, it was and is a form of Judaism rebooted - and then they used it to expand it throughout the Roman Empire, and destroy Polytheism (rebranded paganaism), and that along with debt and usury gutted the power of the Roman Emperor, and by the time the Roman Empire fell in 486AD the Roman Catholic Church and 2,000 elite families on the Italian peninsular owned ALL THE WEALTH - and everyone else was a slave or impoverished, which is really why the empire fell. There were no strong healthy people to fight.
From the ashes of the Roman Empire rose the Roman Catholic Church Empire, with the Pope taking the mantle of Pontifex Maximus, and using religion, along with their partners the bankers, to colonize all of Europe, which they'd done by the 1500s, along with a few hiccups, and then the era of global colonialization began - with the British being the winner of the global games because Germany was busy with its Holy Roman Empire. Which was run by the German Emperor.
The British Empire, became the leading contender for the quest of the Vatican to conquer the world, because Germany wasn't getting the job done for the Vatican.
I think this is part of the reason they invented communism in order to try and take down Germany and Russia. And take control of them and dispossess their emperors, destroy the monarchies, and the aristocrats and the people that held it all together.
Russia was a threat to the Vatican because the Russian Emperor was Orthodox Christian not Catholic.
Communism if you really examine its structure is simply the Roman Catholic Church structure with the Catholic religion stripped out and replaced by the religion of Atheism, which enables the psychopaths to come out in the open instead of masquerading as good people, as our monarchies under the Vatican system have been doing for nearly 2,000 years, with "rules for thee and not for me." Communism is a monarchy based totalitarian structure, where the leader is appointed like the pope.
Communism worked in Russia because a lot of the Bolsheviks had been to war in WW1, learned to be killers, and went around terrorizing and killing everyone including the Czar and his family, which had asked for and been refused asylum by the British, and it is clear the Bolsheviks had a lot of help from the British and allies who were allegedly trying to help the Russian government. But in reality it was clear they wanted the Czar to topple. Which is what happened. And then the Bolsheviks, many of whom were Jewish, murdered tens of millions of Christians, and later murdered many Jews who were anti-communists. Initially the Jews were favored by the communists, because many of them were Jews, but as the evils of the regime became clear the Jews that opposed the communists were killed too. It was branded anti-Semitism in the west. Nope it was killing the anti-communists.
World War 1 ended with the Treaty of Versailles which unjustly punished Germany for the war, ended the German monarchy, and demanded reparations (not done in this way ever) that impoverished the nation, and was clearly aimed at crippling and destroying its power and its people. By 1933 there were 7 million people unemployed in Germany and 2 million homeless.
The Treaty of Versailles was a barbarian, cruel and inhuman act by the Allies.
The communists tried to take power in Germany during the 1930s but there were still plenty of elite Germans and military people who quickly put a stop to it. They just killed them. And stopped them in their tracks.
It was in this space that Hitler came to power - and the aristocrats and elites supported him because they wanted a return to their former power and status. And when he was firmly in power he was given the title Fuhrer - which means ruler. And the Nazis called themselves the Third Reich. This was the elite German establishment attempting to reestablish their monarchy based system of power, which had been stripped away by the Allies at the end of WW2. The Third Reich was Germany's 3rd Holy Roman Empire.
At exactly the time he came to power, 1933, the Jewish media worldwide screamed out the headlines "Jews declare war on Hitler." But it wasn't the Jews, it was the Zionist bankers and Zionist British establishment. In 1933 there were almost no Zionist Jews in any nation in the world. They were a tiny, tiny, tiny minority - mainly the British elites and the Jewish bankers. They wanted Zion, they wanted to create Israel, to control that space. Why? We'll come back to this.
Hitler cancelled the Rothschild's monopoly over the central bank, and used the banking system to put the nation back to work. By the time the Olympics rolled around in 1936 the nation had full employment, everyone was housed, and the economy was booming again - this was in the middle of the Great Depression, while millions worldwide suffered.
Why have our post war economists never told the story of this economic miracle?
Because the bankers control them and don't want it told.
Winston Churchill is quoted as saying decades after the war that Hitlers real crime was to 'deny world finance its profits.' The International Money Cartel, whose home is the City of London, and its backers are the bankers, billionaire oligarchs, and the monarchies-plural, this is who Churchill meant by calling them 'world finance.' It is who we call the 'globalists.'
Hitler was right that the German people were being threatened by the Zionist bankers, but it was really the globalists of Britain and their quest for empire - because the bankers, the British oligarchs, and the monarchy are all partners, and have been since 1066 when William the Conqueror took England with French financiers backing him.
The British globalists absolutely wanted to destroy Germany. They'd tried to do it in World War 1, and with the Treaty of Versailles, the communists tried to get control and failed, and when Hitler rebuilt the nation by 1936 Churchill infamously said that "Germany must be destroyed."
CONTINUED BELOW
Wow - that's a great insight with great quotes.
I would only suggest these tiny expansions on these ideas - the expansion of the idea of who the true communists are - bankers, billionaires and monarchies - the Roman Empire Cartel, which want a monopoly on everything - Money Monopoly, Monopoly Capitalism, and political monopoly, so everyone is a slave.
https://ivanmpaton.substack.com/p/the-true-communists-attacking-humanity
I would argue that the Zionist elites have been taking the wealth for 2,000+ years, and in fact more than that if you truly examine the history of the Old Testament, the stories of Jesus Christ and the formation of Christianity, then you see that the Jews created Christianity, it was and is a form of Judaism rebooted - and then they used it to expand it throughout the Roman Empire, and destroy Polytheism (rebranded paganaism), and that along with debt and usury gutted the power of the Roman Emperor, and by the time the Roman Empire fell in 486AD the Roman Catholic Church and 2,000 elite families on the Italian peninsular owned ALL THE WEALTH - and everyone else was a slave or impoverished, which is really why the empire fell. There were no strong healthy people to fight.
From the ashes of the Roman Empire rose the Roman Catholic Church Empire, with the Pope taking the mantle of Pontifex Maximus, and using religion, along with their partners the bankers, to colonize all of Europe, which they'd done by the 1500s, along with a few hiccups, and then the era of global colonialization began - with the British being the winner of the global games because Germany was busy with its Holy Roman Empire. Which was run by the German Emperor.
The British Empire, became the leading contender for the quest of the Vatican to conquer the world, because Germany wasn't getting the job done for the Vatican.
I think this is part of the reason they invented communism in order to try and take down Germany and Russia. And take control of them and dispossess their emperors, destroy the monarchies, and the aristocrats and the people that held it all together.
Russia was a threat to the Vatican because the Russian Emperor was Orthodox Christian not Catholic.
Communism if you really examine its structure is simply the Roman Catholic Church structure with the Catholic religion stripped out and replaced by the religion of Atheism, which enables the psychopaths to come out in the open instead of masquerading as good people, as our monarchies under the Vatican system have been doing for nearly 2,000 years, with "rules for thee and not for me." Communism is a monarchy based totalitarian structure, where the leader is appointed like the pope.
Communism worked in Russia because a lot of the Bolsheviks had been to war in WW1, learned to be killers, and went around terrorizing and killing everyone including the Czar and his family, which had asked for and been refused asylum by the British, and it is clear the Bolsheviks had a lot of help from the British and allies who were allegedly trying to help the Russian government. But in reality it was clear they wanted the Czar to topple. Which is what happened. And then the Bolsheviks, many of whom were Jewish, murdered tens of millions of Christians, and later murdered many Jews who were anti-communists. Initially the Jews were favored by the communists, because many of them were Jews, but as the evils of the regime became clear the Jews that opposed the communists were killed too. It was branded anti-Semitism in the west. Nope it was killing the anti-communists.
World War 1 ended with the Treaty of Versailles which unjustly punished Germany for the war, ended the German monarchy, and demanded reparations (not done in this way ever) that impoverished the nation, and was clearly aimed at crippling and destroying its power and its people. By 1933 there were 7 million people unemployed in Germany and 2 million homeless.
The Treaty of Versailles was a barbarian, cruel and inhuman act by the Allies.
The communists tried to take power in Germany during the 1930s but there were still plenty of elite Germans and military people who quickly put a stop to it. They just killed them. And stopped them in their tracks.
It was in this space that Hitler came to power - and the aristocrats and elites supported him because they wanted a return to their former power and status. And when he was firmly in power he was given the title Fuhrer - which means ruler. And the Nazis called themselves the Third Reich. This was the elite German establishment attempting to reestablish their monarchy based system of power, which had been stripped away by the Allies at the end of WW2. The Third Reich was Germany's 3rd Holy Roman Empire.
At exactly the time he came to power, 1933, the Jewish media worldwide screamed out the headlines "Jews declare war on Hitler." But it wasn't the Jews, it was the Zionist bankers and Zionist British establishment. In 1933 there were almost no Zionist Jews in any nation in the world. They were a tiny, tiny, tiny minority - mainly the British elites and the Jewish bankers. They wanted Zion, they wanted to create Israel, to control that space. Why? We'll come back to this.
Hitler cancelled the Rothschild's monopoly over the central bank, and used the banking system to put the nation back to work. By the time the Olympics rolled around in 1936 the nation had full employment, everyone was housed, and the economy was booming again - this was in the middle of the Great Depression, while millions worldwide suffered.
Why have our post war economists never told the story of this economic miracle?
Because the bankers control them and don't want it told.
Winston Churchill is quoted as saying decades after the war that Hitlers real crime was to 'deny world finance its profits.' The International Money Cartel, whose home is the City of London, and its backers are the bankers, billionaire oligarchs, and the monarchies-plural, this is who Churchill meant by calling them 'world finance.' It is who we call the 'globalists.'
Hitler was right that the German people were being threatened by the Zionist bankers, but it was really the globalists of Britain and their quest for empire - because the bankers, the British oligarchs, and the monarchy are all partners, and have been since 1066 when William the Conqueror took England with French financiers backing him.
The British globalists absolutely wanted to destroy Germany. They'd tried to do it in World War 1, and with the Treaty of Versailles, the communists tried to get control and failed, and when Hitler rebuilt the nation by 1936 Churchill infamously said that "Germany must be destroyed."
A forgotten book written by an American Jew in 1939 (?) was titled 'Germany Must Perish' - and recommended the absolute GENOCIDE of the ethnic German race - to kill at least 50% of them and destroy them. And in fact this was the basis for the Morganthau Plan which recommended much the same thing, and became the basis for what is hidden history, that after WW2 ended there was an ETHNIC GERMAN HOLOCAUST - the Allies treated the Germans brutally and it has been estimated that by 1950 there were 10 million excess deaths. Brutal.
The question is why?
When you look at it from the point of view of the quest for World Government, which is the millennium old quest of the Crown Monarchy System, which is the quest of the Vatican and the Roman Empire Cartel, the quest of the true Zionists as I will explain in a moment, which backs the Vatican, then it makes sense.
And this quest for World Government actually has been the same quest of all empires that have been run under the Crown Monarchy System - the King of Kings doctrine - where one king rules all kings, and this goes back tens of thousands of years, beyond the Roman Empire, beyond Egypt's Pharaoh, beyond the Kingdom of Judah, beyond Babylon, and the Sumerian texts tell us it was the system of totalitarianism imposed by the Annunaki sky-gods, who are the true source of everything, and all the evil we face.
The Annunaki created the Crown Monarchy System - which is totalitarianism, the 1% rules and the 99% are slaves, and all empires used it, and the Roman Catholic Church has imitated this system, and communism imitates it as well, and so do all of the global institutions that are forcing inhumane policies down our throats with Top Down Tyranny - it is all based on the philosophy that the ruling 1% has the right to decide everything for everyone, and that the law of the jungle, Might is Right, is the law that they can use against mankind, for the War on Humanity-which is for power, profits and politics of the ultimate quest, which has always been World Government.
Back to Germany.
This then is why Britain and its Zionist elites wanted to destroy Germany - because the German elites wanted to rise again. And the only way to prevent that was to destroy the ethnic German race in enough numbers that they could not rise again. And that's the hidden post war Holocaust.
Hitler reinvigorated the German nation, and reinvigorated its people, who had for a thousand years been the Holy Roman Empire, and its elites were its power structure, and its people were its backbone and strength, and they were a very clever, hard working, industrious group of people.