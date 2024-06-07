[Based on many of the recent comments we’ve received on related articles concerning WWII, we are republishing this article from 4 years ago, adding additional information and updated links.]

(Times Of Israel) According to nonagenerian Yehuda Bauer — one of the foremost jewish ‘Holocaust’ scholars — Adolf Hitler’s launching of World War II to prevent ‘world Jewry’ from ‘physically annihilating the German nation’ was an act of ‘anti-Semitism’:

World War II and the enormous catastrophe it brought upon mankind occurred “probably mainly” because of anti-Semitism, according to Israel’s preeminent Holocaust scholar. Indeed, Adolf Hitler launched the war to a large extent to prevent “world Jewry” from physically annihilating the German nation, Yehuda Bauer said.

“Anti-Semitism is a cancer that eats the world, and World War II is proof of that,” he told The Times of Israel during an hour-long interview in Jerusalem last week.

Bauer, 93, will deliver the keynote address at a festive dinner for about 45 leaders from across the world Wednesday evening at President Reuven Rivlin’s residence that will kick off this year’s World Holocaust Forum. The event marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. (The only two other speakers at the dinner will be Rivlin himself and the king of Spain.)

At the event, Bauer will speak about a secret memorandum Hitler wrote to Hermann Goering in August 1936, in which he spoke about the need for Germany to be ready for war within four years. Otherwise, Hitler argued, Jewish Bolshevism will “replace” the German nation.

“For a victory of Bolshevism over Germany would not lead to a Versailles Treaty but to the final destruction, indeed to the annihilation, of the German people,” Hitler wrote.

This belief was compounded by a speech Hitler gave in the Reichstag on January 30, 1939, Bauer said during the interview.

“If the international Jewish financiers in and outside Europe should succeed in plunging the nations once more into a world war,” Hitler predicted, “then the result will not be the Bolshevization of the earth, and thus the victory of Jewry, but the annihilation of the Jewish race in Europe!”

“In other words,” Bauer explained, “the Jewish capitalists who rule the West are Bolsheviks whose idea is to create a world war so that they can rule the whole world. This was a deeply held belief. And I argue that this was one of the main reasons for the outbreak of World War II, because that clearly identifies the aim — the threat of physical annihilation to German people and therefore preparation for war because otherwise it will be a terrible catastrophe.”

In other words, it was ‘wrong’ for Hitler to defend Germany against ‘world Jewry’ and its Bolshevik takeover and destruction of the German nation.

Any opposition to Jewish Power is — by official definition — ‘antisemitism’.

But in 1939, Rabbi Harry Waton stated unequivocally that Hitler was correct — not only correct, but a “genius” for understanding the real threat that Jewry posed to Germany:

“Adolf Hitler] has no doubt in his mind that the Jewish problem is the center of all problems, not merely in Germany, but in the world. It is useless to dismiss this as an illusion, because if it is, it demands explanation. But it is no illusion. It is the truth. Hitler’s declaration that the Jewish consciousness is poison to the Aryan races is the deepest insight that the Western world has yet achieved in its own nature; and his capacity to realize this is proof of his genius.”

—Rabi Harry Waton, “A Program for the Jews and an Answer to all Anti-Semites: A Program for Hunmanity,” 1939

It is difficult for most people to understand how the world’s most powerful jewish financiers — or so-called super capitalists — are also radical Bolshevists who plan to use socialism as a political weapon to transfer the world’s wealth into their hands — and that’s exactly what they have been doing since their early years of the 20th century.

Look no further than today’s Neo-Conservatives who are philosophical disciples of Leon Trotsky, via Leo Strauss at the University of Chicago.

It was Strauss who advocated “The Big Lie” technique, which culminated in the neo-con involvement in the 9-11 attacks.

And yes, today’s push toward so-called ‘globalization’ is what Hitler called the “Bolshevization of the earth“ — and it’s far more real today than it was in his time because the hegemonic plan has almost reached its fruition.

Any negative criticism of “globalists” or “globalization” has become yet another “antisemitic dog whistle” — a secret way of talking about Jews without mentioning them by name.

After all, if Hitler opposed “globalization”, any opposition to it can be motivated only by evil.

This rabbi confirms that everything Hitler claimed about the Jews was true:

Found at https://christiansfortruth.com/top-jewish-scholar-admits-hitler-launched-wwii-to-stop-world-jewry-from-annihilating-germany/

