Top 10 Surviving National Socalist Era Buildings
Even though many of these buildings never survived the war, some were spared the destruction, to remain as reminders of the past, or to be put to use once again.
Together with his chief architect, Albert Speer, Hitler revived a conservative, monolithic architectural style that impressed and scared many at the same time. The Thousand-Year-Reich was to be demonstrated through the aesthetics of these structures, which showed Hitler’s power within Germany.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.