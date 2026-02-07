Tinnies are small badges, often made of cheap metal, like tin (hence their name), which were widely produced for almost each event that took place during the Third Reich, and were sold to the public as a souvenir for their participation of the event. There are thousands of tinnies, and they are now a major part of Third Reich collectibles.

Found at https://www.hitler-archive.com/articles.php?a=5

Share

Leave a comment