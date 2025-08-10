Thousands gather for this large outdoor celebration and festive parade in 1937, in front of the city hall of the northern German metropolis of Hamburg.

In the parade are floats and nationality groups from across Europe, including Poles, Hungarians, Spaniards and Romanians, who are heartily cheered by the crowds. Many hundreds of Germans in costumes also take part, celebrating their nation’s millennial history and heritage. This event was organized by the KdF, an important part of the “German Labor Front,” which arranged leisure time activities for workers, and generally defended and promoted workers’ interests in NS Germany. In the parade are large models of two KdF passenger ships, which provided inexpensive vacations cruises for German workers to Norway, Italy and other countries.

Found at https://web.archive.org/web/20210512022343/https://dailyarchives.org/index.php/archives/3129-third-reich-festival-honors-foreign-guests-celebrates-german-history-and-heritage-1937

