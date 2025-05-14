Here Vera Alexander speaks about Dr. Mengele sewing twins together. See how she lies with such ease.

Auschwitz.org has come out and stated Dr. Mengele did no such thing.

(https://www.auschwitz.org/en/education/e-learning/podcast/doctor-josef-mengele-and-his-experiments-in-the-camp/)

We have proof of so many lies yet we're told to blindly believe what we are told.

In some nations it is illegal to question the “holocaust”.

Without the “holocaust”, the jews would have nothing and israel would not get away with all they do (if even exist at all today).

It's all falling apart. The truth cannot be hidden forever.

Share

Leave a comment