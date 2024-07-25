But I suspect that some of my readers have not liked the way in which I seem to take delight in deflating people’s cherished hopes and dreams. But it is not because I take pleasure in disillusioning people, nor because I have become a cynic and no longer believe that there is any way out. Rather is it because I do not want to see people blowing so hard …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.