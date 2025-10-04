IX: STRUGGLE

Those who want to live, let them fight; and those who do not want to fight in this world of eternal struggle do not deserve to live. I:11

This world is not for cowardly peoples. I:3

It is our duty to inform all weaklings that this is simply a question of to be or not to be. I:2

. . . Victory lies eternally and exclusively in attack. II:2

. . . Against those who confront us with force, we will defend ourselves with force. I:12

. . . Terror can only be broken by terror . . .II:7

. . . Obstacles do not exist to be surrendered to, but rather to be broken. I:2

. . . He who first demands of Fate a guarantee of success, automatically renounces all idea of a heroic deed. II:2

But precisely in this seeming hopelessness of our mighty struggle lies the greatness of our task, as well as the possibility of our success. The battle-cry which either scares away the small spirits from the very start, or soon makes them despair, will be the signal for the rallying of real fighting natures… Only the best fighters will step forward. And in this selection lies the guarantee of success. II:2

World history is made by minorities when this minority of number embodies a majority of will and determination. II:2

No one can doubt that this world will one day be exposed to the severest struggles for the existence of mankind. In the end, only the urge for self-preservation will triumph. Beneath it so-called humanity—that expression of a mixture of stupidity, cowardice and know-it-all conceit—will melt like snow in the March sun. Mankind has grown great in eternal struggle, and only in eternal peace will it perish. I:4

Almighty God, bless our arms when the time comes; be just as Thou hast always been; judge now whether we be deserving of freedom; Lord, bless our battle! II:13

