III: COMMUNITY

The instinct to preserve one’s own kind is the first cause for the formation of human communities . . .I:4

The question of instilling national pride in a people is, among other things, primarily a question of creating healthy social conditions as a basis for the possibility of educating the individual. For only those who through school and upbringing learn to know the cultural, economic, but above all the political greatness of their own fatherland can and will acquire inner pride in the privilege of belonging to such a people. I:2

Social activity must never and on no account see its task in inane welfare schemes, as ridiculous as they are useless, but rather in the elimination of basic deficiencies in the organization of our economic and cultural life that must—or in any event can—lead to the debasement of the individual. I:2

Social endeavor . . . can raise no claim whatsoever to gratitude, since its function is not to dispense favors but to restore rights. I:2

Indeed, the possibility of preserving a healthy farming community as a foundation for the whole nation can never be valued highly enough. Many of our present-day woes are simply the result of an unhealthy relationship between our rural and city population. A solid stock of small and moderate-size farmers has at all times been the best defense against social ills such as we possess today. I:4

. . . The racial state will have to arrive at a basically different attitude toward the concept of work. It will if necessary—even by education extending over centuries—have to break with the nonsense of despising physical activity. On principle it will have to evaluate the individual man not by the kind of work he does, but by the form and quality of his achievement. II:2

The evaluation of a man must be based on the manner in which he fulfills the task entrusted to him by the community. For the activity which an individual performs is not the purpose of his existence, but merely a means towards it. It is more important that he develop and ennoble himself as a man; but this he can only do within the framework of his cultural community, which must always rest upon the foundation of a state. He must make his contribution to the preservation of this foundation. The form of this contribution is determined by Nature; his duty is simply to return to the racial community with honest effort what it has given him. He who does this deserves the highest esteem and the highest respect. II:2

. . . Honest work, no matter of what kind, is never a disgrace. I:2

The dedication of every National Socialist is demonstrated first of all by his readiness to work and by his diligence and ability in accomplishing the work entrusted to him by the racial community. II:11

Found at https://theneworder.net/community.html

