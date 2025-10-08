XI: THE STATE

The state is a means to an end. Its end lies in the preservation and advancement of a community of physically and spiritually similar beings. This preservation comprises first of all existence as a race, and thereby permits free development of all the forces dormant in this race. II:2

Thus, the highest purpose of the racial state is concern for the preservation of those original racial elements which bestow culture and create the beauty and dignity of a higher humanity. We, as Aryans, can conceive of the state only as the living organism of a people, which not only assures the preservation of this people, but by the development of its spiritual and ideal abilities leads it to the highest freedom. II:2

The racial state . . . must set race in the center of all life. II:2

. . . The highest aim of human existence is not preservation of a state, let alone a government, but the preservation of the race. I:3

If, by the instrument of governmental power, a people is being led toward its destruction, then rebellion is not only the right of every member of such a people—it is his duty. I:3

For in the long run systems of government are not maintained by the pressure of force, but by faith in their soundness and in the truthfulness with which they represent and advance the interests of a people. I:10

The best state constitution and state form is that which, with most genuine certainty, raises the best minds of a racial community to leading importance and leading influence. II:4

Starting with the smallest community group and proceeding to the highest leadership of the entire nation, the state must have the principle of personality anchored in its organization. II:4

This principle—absolute responsibility unconditionally coupled with absolute authority—will gradually breed an elite of leaders such as today, in this age of irresponsible democracy, is utterly inconceivable. II:4

By rejecting personal authority and replacing it with the numbers of a momentary mob, the parliamentary principle of majority rule sins against the basic aristocratic idea of Nature . . . I:3

Sooner will a camel pass through the eye of a needle than a great man be ‘discovered’ by an election. I:3

And no more than a hundred empty heads make one wise man will a heroic decision arise from a hundred cowards. I:3

Today’s Western democracy is the forerunner of Marxism, which without it would be unthinkable. It provides this world plague with the culture in which its germs can spread. I:3

