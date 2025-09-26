V: CULTURE

The racial question gives the key not only to world history, but to all human culture as well. I:12

Everything we admire on this Earth today—science and art, technology and invention—is solely the creative product of a few peoples, and perhaps originally, of one race. On them depends the existence of this entire culture. If they perish, the beauty of this Earth will sink into the grave with them. I:11

If we were to divide mankind into three groups—culture founders, culture bearers and culture destroyers—only the Aryan could be considered as representative of the first group. I:11

All the human culture, all the results of art, science and technology which we see before us today, are almost exclusively the creative product of the Aryan. I:11

All great cultures of the past perished only because the original creative race died out from blood poisoning. I:11

If today, for example, the surface of the Earth were disturbed by some tectonic event and a new Himalaya rose from the ocean floods, by one single catastrophe the culture of mankind would be demolished. No state would any longer exist, the bands of order would be dissolved, the documents of a thousand-year development would be destroyed—a single great field of corpses covered by water and slime. But if from this chaos of horror even a few men of a certain race capable of culture had been preserved, the Earth would upon settling—if only after a thousand years—again witness human creative power. Only the destruction of the last race capable of culture and its individual members would leave the Earth forever desolate. II:2

Found at https://theneworder.net/culture.html

Share

Leave a comment