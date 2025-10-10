XII: A NEW ORDER

Yet assuredly this world is moving toward a great revolution. And the question can only be whether it will redound to the benefit of Aryan mankind or to the advantage of the perennial Jew. The racial state will have to make sure that by proper education of youth, it will one day obtain a race ripe for the last and greatest decisions on this Earth. II:2

It may be that today gold has become the exclusive ruler of life, but the time will come when man will again bow down before a higher God. II:2

Of course, the miserable army of our present-day citizens will never understand this. They will laugh at it or shrug their crooked shoulders and moan forth their everlasting excuse: ‘That would be very nice in itself, of course, but it can’t be done!’ True, with you it can no longer be done—your world isn’t fit for it! You know but one concern: your personal life, and one god: your money! But we are not addressing ourselves to you, but to the great army of those who are so poor that their personal life cannot mean the highest happiness in this world—to those who do not see the ruling principle of their existence in gold, but in other gods. II:2

We are not simple enough, either, to believe that it could ever be possible to bring about a perfect era. But this does not relieve anyone of the obligation to combat recognized errors, to overcome weaknesses, and to strive for the ideal. II:2

And again the National Socialist movement has the mightiest task to fulfill: It must open the eyes of the people concerning foreign nations, and must remind them again and again of the true enemy of our present-day world. In place of hatred against Aryans—from whom almost everything may separate us, but with whom we are nevertheless bound by common blood or the great line of a kindred culture—it must call universal wrath upon the foul enemy of mankind as the real originator of our suffering. It must make sure that in our country, at least, the deadly enemy is recognized and that the fight against him becomes a gleaming symbol of a brighter time, to show other nations the way to the salvation of an embattled Aryan mankind. II:13

We must not allow the greater racial community to be torn asunder by differences among the individual peoples. The struggle that rages today is for very great aims. A culture combining milleniums and embracing the Hellenic and Germanic worlds is fighting for existence. II:2

In the racial state, the racialist philosophy must finally succeed in bringing about that nobler age in which men no longer are concerned with breeding dogs, horses and cats, but in elevating man himself—an age in which the one knowingly and silently renounces, the other joyfully sacrifices and gives. II:2

Thus the racialist world view corresponds to the innermost will of Nature, since it restores that free play of forces which must lead to a continuous mutual higher breeding, until at last the best of mankind—having achieved possession of this Earth—will have a free path for activity in domains which lie partly above and partly outside it. II:1

We all sense that in the distant future mankind may be faced with problems which only the highest race—become a master people and supported by the means and possibilities of an entire globe—will be equipped to overcome. II:1

A state which in this age of racial contamination dedicates itself to the care of its best racial elements must one day become master of the Earth. May the adherents of our Movement never forget this if ever the magnitude of the sacrifices should beguile them into anxious comparison with the possible results. II:Con

Found at https://theneworder.net/a-new-order.html

