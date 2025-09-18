Every age on Earth is represented by a name, by an extraordinary figure who appears but once in thousands of years to give mankind a new symbol, a new law to guide and inform its destiny.



The great figure and archetype of our age is Adolf Hitler. At a time of greatest danger to our race, this immortal being was sent to remind us of the eternal laws of life.



The words which this man spoke are the words of life for our race. Without them, there is no hope. Without them, our kind has no future on this planet. Without them, our race is doomed to extinction.



But thanks to His providential appearance in the history of mankind, Adolf Hitler has left us a wonderful legacy. For in both His writings and public utterances, He has disclosed those ordinances and precepts by which we are to live and act.



The foundation stone of Adolf Hitler's doctrine is represented by His book, Mein Kampf, My Struggle, in which He sets forth the essential tenets of a new faith. And although this work is often mentioned, disputed-indeed, blasphemed-seldom is it read with the insight and perception that true understanding requires.

To make the teachings of Adolf Hitler more accessible to the adherents of our Movement, as well as others, we offer this selection of some of the most relevant and poignant quotations contained in that monumental work.



Uppermost in mind in the selection of these quotations has been the need to provide a concise stock of material which can be readily committed to memory as a useful reference and guide in daily life. For convenience, all selections have been grouped into 12 basic categories. Reference numbers given indicate the particular volume and chapter in Mein Kampf where each quotation can be found.



We trust that these inspired words will prove not only instructive, but that they will serve as a source of edification and encouragement, and lead to a new awareness and appreciation of the Leader's wishes and will for all of Aryan mankind.

----- Matt Koehl

I: NATURE

Ultimate wisdom always consists in understanding the instinctive causes—that is: a man must never fall into the madness of believing that he has really risen to be lord and master over Nature—which is so easily induced by the conceit of half-education—but must understand the fundamental necessity of Nature’s rule, and realize how much his existence is subject to these laws of eternal combat and upward struggle. Then he will sense that in a universe where planets revolve around suns, and moons turn about planets, where force alone forever masters weakness, compelling it to be an obedient servant or else crushing it, there can be no special laws for man. For him, too, the eternal principles of this ultimate wisdom hold sway. He can try to grasp them; but escape them, never. I:10

When man tries to rebel against the iron logic of Nature, he comes into conflict with principles to which he himself owes his existence as man. And so his action against Nature must lead to his own downfall. I:11

Here too, of course, Nature can be mocked for a certain time, but her revenge will not fail to appear. It just takes time to manifest itself, or rather, it is often recognized too late by man. I:10

Eternal Nature inexorably avenges the infringement of her commands. I:2

. . . This planet once moved through space for millions of years without human beings, and it can do so again some day if men forget that they owe their higher existence, not to the ideas of a few crazy ideologues, but to the knowledge and ruthless application of Nature’s iron-clad laws. I:11

. . . It is life alone that all things must serve. I:8

