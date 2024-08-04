<![CDATA[Emily Hobhouse played a crucial role in exposing some of the worst atrocities of the British Empire, bringing into public view the shocking conditions of the concentration camps set up in South Africa during the Second Boer War. A fierce campaigner, she launched a sensational attack on the British parliament in 1901, in the middle of one of the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.