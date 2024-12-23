In this article I will present some thoughts on what seemed to have been the motivating factors behind the "warrior spirit" (for want of a better term) within the ranks of the Japanese Army during the Second World War.

Introduction

It is often quite useful to look at the cultures of other people, both ancient and modern, and gain insights into what motivated certain behaviours amongst them. The most dramatic examples of these behaviours are seen during times of war. In this article I will present some thoughts on what seemed to have been the motivating factors behind the “warrior spirit” (for want of a better term) within the ranks of the Japanese Army during the Second World War. One of the key factors which contributed to this was the resurgence of a new, 20th century-style, and far more militaristic form of Japanese Bushido. Bushido was basically the philosophical code followed by the Samurai warrior.

Atrocities were committed by both sides during the Pacific conflict, and refusal by many Americans to take Japanese prisoners would end up being the deciding factor in forcing many Japanese to fight on to their deaths, rather than any warrior ethos.

However during the earlier period of the Pacific conflict, the Japanese soldier seemed to be heavily motivated by this new militaristic form of Bushido, coupled with pre-existing nationalism, in addition to a total devotion to the emperor-god Hirohito, whom they worshipped. And in a time of war, it was the duty of every Japanese person to die for the Emperor if called to do so.

During the earlier period of the Pacific conflict, one must admire the dash and fighting spirit shown by the Japanese soldier, and even marvel at the psychology which drove the Japanese soldier to act in such an heroic fashion.

The Allies had foolishly dismissed with virtual contempt the fighting ability of the Japanese soldier and the ability of the Japanese armed forces. Following the initial string of Japanese victories after Pearl Harbor, however, the image of the Japanese soldier was totally transformed. He would no longer be underestimated.

The revival of Bushido in Japan during the 20th century

Bushido (literally meaning “the way of the warrior”), was suppressed in Japan for a time, following the overthrow of the Tokugawa Shogunate in 1868, after which Japan under Emperor Meiji undertook to increase ties with the West, including a rapid modernization program.

This in many ways mirrors how nationalism is being suppressed in the West today, the common thread between the new form of Bushido which emerged and European / white nationalism being the strong sense of identity and purpose they instill, and the militaristic undertones they invoke.

This kind of psychology leads to a nation becoming united and strong, like National Socialist Germany under Adolf Hitler, which the elites detest above all things. They instead prefer people to be weak-minded, malleable, ignorant, misled, unhealthy, distracted, influenced by moral perversion and filth, and fixated on all manner of rubbish while eating rubbish (“food-like substances” as one nutritionist described the Western diet of today).

Nonetheless, if we focus back on Japan and the warrior ethos which developed there, we see that, despite being virtually extinguished, Bushido resurfaced in Japan in the early 20th century, in a new, updated form in response to the times, and remained in place until well after the Second World War. Upon checking sources it would seem that this new form of Bushido was in fact a huge factor that helped to motivate the Japanese people to work hard to rebuild their country and their economy after the war.

One event which seemed to work as a catalyst in the resurgence of Bushido, and to help secure its position within Japanese culture, was the Great Depression. Being struck by this event revealed to the Japanese just how shaky a foundation democracy was, and they decided to have no part of it.

A ‘hybrid’ form of Bushido and the emergence of the Japanese warrior spirit

The revival of Japanese tradition was inspired by Japanese nationalists and militarists, who looked to the past for inspiration.

These Japanese revivalists explored ancient myths, such as that of the Japanese Emperor being descended from the Sun Goddess Amaterasu Omikami. They also encouraged their people to regain the racial and spiritual purity they had lost in recent times.

But this wasn’t all. From an early age, the Japanese were encouraged to see war as a process which could not only cleanse and reform the nation itself, but by extension the entire world. Furthermore, war was also seen as something which could cleanse the individual on a spiritual level. It was against this militaristic backdrop that the new form of Bushido emerged.

By virtue of this belief system, the sacrifice of one’s life for a noble cause was regarded as the purest and highest form of accomplishment.

Indeed, ‘Hagakure’, the closest thing that Bushido has to a central text, emphasizes the notion that only a warrior willing to die at a moment’s notice can devote himself to his lord. The very opening phrase of the text itself reads, “Bushido is a way of dying”.

So what we appear to have during the Second World War is a surge of Japanese nationalism, heavily fuelled by a militaristic form of Bushido, both of which formed their own unique ‘hybrid’ philosphy, and was most definitley a reaction to the times. And crucially, added to this already potent mix, was a total devotion to the emperor-god Hirohito, who they were bound to obey unto death.

The new Bushido and the Japanese soldier during the Second World War

But when it really came down to it, and at the end of the day, did this new hybrid Bushido really impact that much upon the psychology of the Japanese soldier?

Hugely, if we are speaking in a broad sense, across the rank and file of the Japanese armed forces, the new Bushido had a huge impact on the mass psychology of the Japanese armed forces during the Second World War. “Death is as light as a feather,” was one phrase which did the rounds amongst the ranks of the Japanese armed forces. Although in reality, when we look at the picture more closely, many Japanese soldiers were simply unable to live up to these principles, and did in fact panic, or retreat, or surrender, or wished to be able to surrender without being shot. After all, a new warrior ethos cannot insulate the Japanese soldier from being human, and from fear, panic and the sheer will to live.

A part of the horror of war for the Japanese soldier was that many were not even given the chance to surrender by American forces, who had been thoroughly inculcated with total demonization and dehumanization of the Japanese soldier. In reality, higher cultural ideals such as self-sacrifice and honour are not easy to abide by for any people.

Despite this, if we are speaking in a broad sense, the Bushido ‘hybrid’ culture was still a powerful motivating force behind the men of the Japanese armed forces during the Second World War. This cannot really be denied.

Despite the human reality that many Japanese soldiers were simply unable to to live up to the new warrior code, in the eyes of the Japanese military ethos at the time regardless, nothing was more disgraceful and despised than surrender. To the Japanese high command, if you were a soldier, you fought until you were dead. It was that simple. Surrender? Laughable!

Especially early on in the war, ‘surrender’ and ‘failure’ seemed to be aberrant concepts that just didn’t fit into Japanese military doctrine. Even at the attack on Midway Island, the three main Japanese commanders simply had no backup plan should the attack fail, because failure was not even to be considered a factor under the ethos of the new Bushido, only excellence and victory.

The new hybrid Bushido therefore proved to be something of double-edged sword, which could certainly slice into the hands of those who failed to wield and control it properly, as indeed the Japanese High Command were guilty of with their unrealistic expectation that defeat in battle was not a possibility.

In fact, the adoption of Bushido in this way, especially at the start of the war, with unrealistic expectations of unending victories, was one of the factors which would ironically and ultimately lead to the defeat of the Japanese armed forces.

Had the ethos of Bushido been wielded in a proper manner, with more realistic and flexible thinking occurring within the ranks of the Japanese officer corps, then it is probable that the Pacific Theatre would have been a much tougher nut for American forces to crack.

As the war progressed, however, the brutal realities of fighting a merciless war on the losing side began to unravel the new warrior mentality somewhat, as lack of discipline, desertion and surrender became more widespread. As the war edged closer to Japan, many civilians chose death rather than capture. Although we are told by the historical narrative that there was no basis for this fear, it certainly makes one wonder.

Regardless of all of this, the resurgent form of Bushido, in addition to Japanese nationalism and devotion to the Emperor were all factors which motivated Japanese soldiers to act with bravery time and again, or to defy their fear and make suicidal Banzai charges, or to drink their last ever round of sake, making a toast to the Emperor himself, and pose for the camera one last time as a proud but scared Kamikaze unit, before taking off on their one and only combat mission.

