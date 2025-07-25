The War of the Dictators
By Mike Walsh
A glance through the allies’ declarations of war sequence leave no doubt that Hitler’s democratic Germany was in truth the victim.
The European Tragedy is described as The War of the Dictators. It was, of the four main protagonists the German leader alone was democratically elected. Neither Winston Churchill nor Josef Stalin was ever elected to lead their countries. The duplicitous U.S President Franklin D. Roosevelt was narrowly elected on what was later proven to be a lie.
World War II or the European Tragedy is dressed up as Hitler’s War. A glance through the allies’ declarations of war sequence leave no doubt that Hitler’s democratic Germany was in truth victim of an international syndicate of muggers.
Germany’s principal assailants from 1933 was international Jewry; Britain, Soviet Union and United States. It is unarguable that all three were Jewish controlled. It is undeniable that the conspiracy to wage war on the elected Reich government was a Jewish inspiration. In fact, world Jewry makes no secret of their manoeuvres and it glories in their victory over what they and their Shabbos goy (Gentile collaborators) call ‘Nazi Germany’.
Smaller nations, although having no dispute with Germany, were customarily coerced by the allied conspirators into making declarations of war. Many declarations of war were symbolic gestures for their propaganda value and invariably due to allied trade agreements blackmail, bribery and threats.
Unleash Hell
The following table sets forth the declarations of war made by the self-styled democracies beginning September 1, 1939. For convenience the term ‘on’ is used to indicate for example that Great Britain declared war on Germany.
Where time is given it is the time used in the capital of the declaring country. It should be noted that from the election of the N.S.D.A.P government on January 30, 1939, the Reich had not acquired any territory other than by popular plebiscite carried out in previously annexed territories; primarily the Sudetenland, Austria and the Saar. Yet, from 1900 the allies, again primarily Britain, the USSR and United States, by force of arms, had invaded and subjugated much of the world’s nations.
In 1940 when it was said that ‘Britain stood alone’, Westminster and Whitehall added 1.6 millions square miles of international territory to Britain’s world empire. Britain achieved this ignominious distinction by illegally occupying Italian and French colonies; Syria, Iraq and Persia. The British political and banking elite conspired in a Yugoslavian coup, assassinated political leaders, blackmailed neutral countries, and illegally initiated the bombing of civilian populations that was to later bring terrible retribution to the British population which claimed 40,000 British lives.
March 1939 Poland already illegally occupying German territory invades her smaller neighbour Czechoslovakia.
September 1, 1939 Following numerous and well document Polish threats and violations of her borders Germany pre-emptively thwarts Polish aggressions.
Poland declares pre-emptive war on Germany midnight September 1, 1939.
Great Britain on Germany September 3, 1939.
France on Germany September 3, 1939. French invasion of Germany follows on May 7, 1940.
India on Germany September 3, 1939.
Australia on Germany September 3, 1939.
New Zealand on Germany September 3, 1939
Union of South Africa on Germany September 6, 1939.
Canada on Germany September 10, 1939.
Norway and Germany no formal declaration of war.
Belgium and Germany no formal declaration of war.
Luxembourg and Germany no formal declaration of war
The Netherlands on Germany May 10, 1940
Italy on France June 10, 1940
Canada on Italy June 10, 1940
New Zealand on Italy June 11, 1940
Australia on Italy June 11, 1940
Union of South Africa on Italy June 11, 1940
Greece on Italy October 28, 1940
Germany and Greece No formal declaration of war
Germany on Yugoslavia April 6, 1941
Italy and Yugoslavia no formal declaration of war
Yugoslavia on Bulgaria April 6, 1941
Yugoslavia on Hungary April 10, 1941
Bulgaria on Greece April 24, 1941
Bulgaria on Yugoslavia April 24, 1941
Germany on USSR June 22, 1941
Italy on USSR June 22, 1941
Rumania on USSR no formal declaration of war
Finland on USSR no formal declaration of war
Hungary on USSR June 27, 1941 December 7, 1941
Great Britain on Rumania December 7, 1941
Great Britain on Hungary December 7, 1941
Canada on Finland December 7, 1941
Canada on Rumania December 7, 1941
Canada on Hungary December 7, 1941
Australia on Finland December 8, 1941
Australia on Rumania December 8, 1941
Australia on Hungary December 8, 1941
Union of South Africa on Finland December 8, 1941
Union of South Africa on Rumania December 8, 1941
Union of South Africa on Hungary December 8, 1941
New Zealand on Finland December 7, 1941
New Zealand on Hungary December 7, 1941
New Zealand on Rumania December 7, 1941
Japan on the United States December 7, 1941
Japan on the British Empire December 7, 1941
Great Britain on Japan December 8, 1941
The United States on Japan December 8
Canada on Japan December 8 as of December 7, 1941
Costa Rica on Japan December 8, 1941
Dominican Republic on Japan December 8, 1941
Guatemala on Japan December 8, 1941
Haiti on Japan December 8, 1941
Honduras on Japan December 8, 1941
El Salvador on Japan December 8, 1941
Panama on Japan December 8, 1941
Cuba on Japan December 9, 1941
The Netherlands on Japan December 8, 1941
The Netherlands Indies on Japan December 8, 1941
China on Japan December 9, 1941
China on Germany December 9, 1941
China on Italy December 9, 1941
Union of South Africa on Japan December 8, 1941
Australia on Japan December 8, 1941
Free France on Japan December 8, 1941
Germany on the United States December 11, 1941
Italy on the United States December 11, 1941
The United States on Germany December 11, 1941
The United States on Italy December 11, 1941
Costa Rica on Germany and Italy December 11, 1941
Guatemala on Germany and Italy December 11, 1941
Cuba on Germany and Italy December 11, 1941
Nicaragua on Germany, Italy and Japan December 11, 1941
Poland on Japan December 11, 1941
Dominican Republic on Germany and Italy December 11, 1941
Haiti on Germany and Italy December 12, 1941
Honduras on Germany and Italy December 12, 1941
El Salvador on Germany and Italy December 12, 1941
Panama on Germany and Italy December 12, 1941
Rumania on the United States December 12, 1941
Bulgaria on the United States December 13, 1941
Bulgaria on Great Britain December 13, 1941
Hungary on the United States December 13, 1941
Czechoslovakia on all countries in a state of war with Britain, United States or the USSR December 16, 1941.
Albania on the United States December 17, 1941
Nicaragua on Bulgaria, Hungary, and Rumania December 20, 1941
Belgium (in exile) on Japan December 20, 1941
Haiti on Bulgaria, Hungary, and Rumania December 24, 1941
Great Britain on Bulgaria December 27, 1941 as of December 13, 1941
The Netherlands on Italy December 30, 1941 as of December 11, 1941
Union of South Africa on Bulgaria December 31, 1941 as of December 13, 1941
NOTES:
