A glance through the allies’ declarations of war sequence leave no doubt that Hitler’s democratic Germany was in truth the victim.

The European Tragedy is described as The War of the Dictators. It was, of the four main protagonists the German leader alone was democratically elected. Neither Winston Churchill nor Josef Stalin was ever elected to lead their countries. The duplicitous U.S President Franklin D. Roosevelt was narrowly elected on what was later proven to be a lie.

World War II or the European Tragedy is dressed up as Hitler’s War. A glance through the allies’ declarations of war sequence leave no doubt that Hitler’s democratic Germany was in truth victim of an international syndicate of muggers.

Germany’s principal assailants from 1933 was international Jewry; Britain, Soviet Union and United States. It is unarguable that all three were Jewish controlled. It is undeniable that the conspiracy to wage war on the elected Reich government was a Jewish inspiration. In fact, world Jewry makes no secret of their manoeuvres and it glories in their victory over what they and their Shabbos goy (Gentile collaborators) call ‘Nazi Germany’.

Smaller nations, although having no dispute with Germany, were customarily coerced by the allied conspirators into making declarations of war. Many declarations of war were symbolic gestures for their propaganda value and invariably due to allied trade agreements blackmail, bribery and threats.

Unleash Hell

The following table sets forth the declarations of war made by the self-styled democracies beginning September 1, 1939. For convenience the term ‘on’ is used to indicate for example that Great Britain declared war on Germany.

Purchase on Amazon

Where time is given it is the time used in the capital of the declaring country. It should be noted that from the election of the N.S.D.A.P government on January 30, 1939, the Reich had not acquired any territory other than by popular plebiscite carried out in previously annexed territories; primarily the Sudetenland, Austria and the Saar. Yet, from 1900 the allies, again primarily Britain, the USSR and United States, by force of arms, had invaded and subjugated much of the world’s nations.

In 1940 when it was said that ‘Britain stood alone’, Westminster and Whitehall added 1.6 millions square miles of international territory to Britain’s world empire. Britain achieved this ignominious distinction by illegally occupying Italian and French colonies; Syria, Iraq and Persia. The British political and banking elite conspired in a Yugoslavian coup, assassinated political leaders, blackmailed neutral countries, and illegally initiated the bombing of civilian populations that was to later bring terrible retribution to the British population which claimed 40,000 British lives.

March 1939 Poland already illegally occupying German territory invades her smaller neighbour Czechoslovakia.

September 1, 1939 Following numerous and well document Polish threats and violations of her borders Germany pre-emptively thwarts Polish aggressions.

Poland declares pre-emptive war on Germany midnight September 1, 1939.

Great Britain on Germany September 3, 1939.

France on Germany September 3, 1939. French invasion of Germany follows on May 7, 1940.

India on Germany September 3, 1939.

Australia on Germany September 3, 1939.

New Zealand on Germany September 3, 1939

Union of South Africa on Germany September 6, 1939.

Canada on Germany September 10, 1939.

Norway and Germany no formal declaration of war.

Belgium and Germany no formal declaration of war.

Luxembourg and Germany no formal declaration of war

The Netherlands on Germany May 10, 1940

Italy on France June 10, 1940

Canada on Italy June 10, 1940

New Zealand on Italy June 11, 1940

Australia on Italy June 11, 1940

Union of South Africa on Italy June 11, 1940

Greece on Italy October 28, 1940

Germany and Greece No formal declaration of war

Germany on Yugoslavia April 6, 1941

Italy and Yugoslavia no formal declaration of war

Yugoslavia on Bulgaria April 6, 1941

Yugoslavia on Hungary April 10, 1941

Bulgaria on Greece April 24, 1941

Bulgaria on Yugoslavia April 24, 1941

Germany on USSR June 22, 1941

Italy on USSR June 22, 1941

Rumania on USSR no formal declaration of war

Finland on USSR no formal declaration of war

Hungary on USSR June 27, 1941 December 7, 1941

Great Britain on Rumania December 7, 1941

Great Britain on Hungary December 7, 1941

Canada on Finland December 7, 1941

Canada on Rumania December 7, 1941

Canada on Hungary December 7, 1941

Australia on Finland December 8, 1941

Australia on Rumania December 8, 1941

Australia on Hungary December 8, 1941

Union of South Africa on Finland December 8, 1941

Union of South Africa on Rumania December 8, 1941

Union of South Africa on Hungary December 8, 1941

New Zealand on Finland December 7, 1941

New Zealand on Hungary December 7, 1941

New Zealand on Rumania December 7, 1941

Japan on the United States December 7, 1941

Japan on the British Empire December 7, 1941

Great Britain on Japan December 8, 1941

The United States on Japan December 8

Canada on Japan December 8 as of December 7, 1941

Costa Rica on Japan December 8, 1941

Dominican Republic on Japan December 8, 1941

Guatemala on Japan December 8, 1941

Haiti on Japan December 8, 1941

Honduras on Japan December 8, 1941

El Salvador on Japan December 8, 1941

Panama on Japan December 8, 1941

Cuba on Japan December 9, 1941

The Netherlands on Japan December 8, 1941

The Netherlands Indies on Japan December 8, 1941

China on Japan December 9, 1941

China on Germany December 9, 1941

China on Italy December 9, 1941

Union of South Africa on Japan December 8, 1941

Australia on Japan December 8, 1941

Free France on Japan December 8, 1941

Germany on the United States December 11, 1941

Italy on the United States December 11, 1941

The United States on Germany December 11, 1941

The United States on Italy December 11, 1941

Costa Rica on Germany and Italy December 11, 1941

Guatemala on Germany and Italy December 11, 1941

Cuba on Germany and Italy December 11, 1941

Nicaragua on Germany, Italy and Japan December 11, 1941

Poland on Japan December 11, 1941

Dominican Republic on Germany and Italy December 11, 1941

Haiti on Germany and Italy December 12, 1941

Honduras on Germany and Italy December 12, 1941

El Salvador on Germany and Italy December 12, 1941

Panama on Germany and Italy December 12, 1941

Rumania on the United States December 12, 1941

Bulgaria on the United States December 13, 1941

Bulgaria on Great Britain December 13, 1941

Hungary on the United States December 13, 1941

Czechoslovakia on all countries in a state of war with Britain, United States or the USSR December 16, 1941.

Albania on the United States December 17, 1941

Nicaragua on Bulgaria, Hungary, and Rumania December 20, 1941

Belgium (in exile) on Japan December 20, 1941

Haiti on Bulgaria, Hungary, and Rumania December 24, 1941

Great Britain on Bulgaria December 27, 1941 as of December 13, 1941

The Netherlands on Italy December 30, 1941 as of December 11, 1941

Union of South Africa on Bulgaria December 31, 1941 as of December 13, 1941

NOTES:

F.J.P Veale, Advance to Barbarism

Angus Calder The Peoples War, (London, Jonathan Cape, 1969. P.286

James J. Martin, The Saga of Hog Island and other Essays,

0-87926 021 1. Library of Congress No. 76-62654.

Deutsche Allgemeine Zuitung.

The Strategic Air Defence against Germany 1939-1945.

Found at http://www.renegadetribune.com/the-war-of-the-dictators/

Share

Leave a comment