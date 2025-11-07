Do you know the first part of the article (Mr. or Ms. Public Prosecutor?)

So, what about the question in the headline: Does the "Walking Jew" exist? My answer is: YES AND NO!

In order to answer this question correctly, the concept of the "Eternal Jew" would first have to be clarified. At least clarified enough so that I (the author of the article) and you (the reader) think of the same thing when we read the text with the terms it contains.

For this I have to divide the heading into two, into “eternal” and “Jew”.

Nothing on earth is eternal, for everything is subject to constant change. What was originally meant by " the Eternal Jew " is more likely "the recurring act," the "recurring characteristic," or the "recurring abnormalities." There are probably more words for this that could simply be summarized in the title "The Eternal Jew."

Not all Jews are created equal – and I decide who is a Jew…

Whether Hermann Göring actually uttered this wisdom is not the topic here – I would give him credit for it, because he was a very intelligent person – and today I consider it a meaningful statement.

But what is a Jew? And can or must he be eternal, thus eternally a Jew?

To answer this question comprehensibly, I'd like to replace "eternal" with "good."

The question would then be: Are there good Jews?

And to that, I have to answer NO!

"The good Jew" is a contradiction in terms.

A Jew is a Jew if he is of Jewish descent. The cliché, which I find completely nonsensical, that he is only a Jew if the mother is Jewish is refuted by the logic of genetics. The explanation for why "the Jews" spread this misconception is that for thousands of years they have given their daughters to non-Jews when it served their interests. In doing so, they have created many "Jews" who might not have existed without this misconception. It is undeniable that the upbringing and upbringing of young "Jews" is the responsibility of the male branch of the family—including the rabbis. I don't want to claim that there aren't women in all the pedophile circles of "Jewish spirit," but their contribution to this sick delusion is likely to be negligible.

In addition to descent, however, two important factors must be present to make the young offspring a true Jew.

The barbaric act of NibblingCircumcision of the young human being and the training of this being in the Talmud, the Old Testament and all other pathological doctrines of Judaism.

Now we have created the fully-fledged Jew, who, however, does not have to be an "eternal" Jew.

Many examples in history testify that such mistreated creatures can heal themselves. Jews who renounce their religious madness, turn away from the YAHWEH cult and the fear of its curses, and from the instilled belief in being a chosen people, can emancipate themselves from Judaism.

If they have done so, if they have resisted all the malicious inoculations and try to become or be good people, then they are no longer Jews!

It may be that many have tried and only a few have succeeded. But the attempt itself should be recognized.

"The Wandering Jew"—to finally return to our example of "Nahum Goldmann"—can only be understood to mean that Jews rarely voluntarily renounce their Jewishness.

So, what is the status of "Nahum Goldmann"? "Walking Jew" or misunderstood (good) soul?

Hopefully, you've read the book that inspired this article. Such warm-hearted words about the German people, the German national soul, and the goodwill of the German spirit—can they really be hypocritical? Yes, and yes again!

It is precisely here that the danger of the Wandering Jew is revealed at its finest. Here, the Jew has spun his web of beautiful words so finely that so many good Germans allowed themselves to be taken prisoner during the troubled years.

Even in those terrible years, there were decent people who considered themselves Jewish, but who distanced themselves from the Nahum Goldmanns through their actions. One should remember here the many volunteers of World War I who were of Jewish descent and gave their lives for the German people's struggle for freedom, or as disabled veterans, like their German comrades, had to endure the terrible period of the Weimar Republic . (A topic that is unfortunately rarely discussed today.)

To explain to you why N. Goldmann found such touching words for the German people in 1915, I must (I know, I'm tiring) transport you into the turmoil of that time.

Just as one cannot understand what is happening in the Federal Republic of Germany today without illuminating the forces behind their actions, one cannot understand early Zionists like N. Goldmann without examining the events of that time. So, the year was 1915 – World War I was underway, and things were looking very good for the Germans, as Russia had withdrawn from the theater of war...

"Jewish motivations in international affairs were complicated at that time, which requires some explanation. Then, as now, Jews lived as minorities in numerous "host" countries, without a state of their own, but all considered themselves part of the "International Nation of Israel," a single nation that encompassed all Jews everywhere. What happens to Jews at one end of the world concerns all Jews worldwide.

As a separate nation, International Jewry has "national interests," and one of its national interests at that time was, after all, the destruction of the Tsarist regime in Russia.

For a long time, the Jews in Russia had been restricted and oppressed by one Tsarist regime after another, to the extent that millions of Jews fled the Russian sphere of influence to other European countries, but primarily to America. Tsarist Russia was the sworn enemy of the International Jewish Nation, and since Germany was at war with Russia, International Jewry tended to support Germany in the war, based on the principle: "The enemy of my enemy is my friend." At the same time, it restricted all forms of support for Britain and France because Britain and France were allied with Russia.

Jacob Schiff, the German-born head of the Kuhn/Loeb Bank in New York, and the most influential figure in American Jewish life at the time, wrote in The Menorah Journal of April 1915: "It is well known that I sympathize with the Germans... England is contaminated by her alliance with Russia... I am quite convinced that in Germany anti-Semitism is a thing of the past." Schiff's pro-German sympathies were shared by Jews everywhere, especially by Zionists.

Nevertheless, when the Zionists saw their opportunity to secure Palestine as a Jewish homeland by switching their support to Britain, International Jewry switched sides overnight, and Germany became their declared enemy. They not only withdrew their financial support, they also launched a vicious propaganda attack against Germany. American and British Jews joined the already intense anti-German propaganda campaign.

All Jewish-owned newspapers and publications, as well as Jewish Hollywood, joined the attack. The Germans, who had only recently been the beloved nation, suddenly became brutal bone-breakers and child-murdering "Huns" in the international Jewish press. International Jewish bankers withdrew financial support from Germany and instead poured their funds into France and Britain. Even Jewish banks in Germany refused to continue financing the German war effort.

Before the war, Germany had been a hospitable country for Jews. Due to the lack of any restrictions, the Jews in Germany became very powerful, and through their dominance in banking and finance, they were able to control much of Germany's industrial power. Once Britain promised the Jews Palestine, even German Jews were no longer willing to support the German war effort. Instead, they became something of a "fifth column" of the Allies within Germany, betraying the country in which they lived. Jewish newspapers in Germany began to criticize and condemn the war. Jewish labor leaders in Germany began to agitate for revolution. The combined efforts of Jewish groups in undermining German armaments production and creating unrest among the German people were detrimental to the German war effort. The Jews had allowed themselves to be bribed by the British and proved once again that in any case their first interest was in “what is good for Jews,” and their first and foremost loyalty was to the international nation of Israel.”

Excerpt from the book “ The Tale of the Evil German ” by Benton L. Bradberry

Do you understand what “happened” there, why one can never trust “the Jews”?

All Jews (not those who had long since stopped considering themselves Jews), who until then had felt perfectly at home in Germany, swore honorable oaths to Germany, and directed their entire demeanor toward their pro-Germanism, suddenly began obeying other "orders" again! Or were they just pretending before?

Of course, because they were never concerned with the well-being of the German people, but always only with their own—Jewish—interests.

Please also read the article about N. Goldmann on Metapedia.org!

"Don't trust a fox on a green heath, and don't trust a Jew on his oath" – a very old and true saying. How many good fellow citizens felt committed to Judaism during the turmoil of the Weimar Republic because they didn't see through it... A tragedy!

“The Eternal Jew” – we found him in Nahum Goldmann, because he did not “renounce” his faith and felt committed only to the interests of his people. After World War II, he played a key role in ensuring that the Federal Republic of Germany promised billions in aid (they called it reparations) to Israel and imposed this on the German people in the decades after 1945.

So they do exist, the "eternal Jews"! But not everyone who was once born a "Jew" has to remain "eternal."

If we as Germans, as National Socialists, want to work for a better world, we should work on ourselves and stop resorting to clichés.

Nahum Goldmann had no problem collaborating with the National Socialists. The first generation of Zionists was primarily concerned with settling Jews in Palestine and enabling them to live there. Anyone who calls themselves "Zionist" today has nothing in common with that first generation—quite the opposite. Today's Zionists are unscrupulously deceiving their "YAHWEH" by deceiving him about the demanded sacrifice of the 6,000,000 Jews. And for fear of his wrath, they must maintain these 6 million victims at all costs.

YAHWEH will prove them wrong, for he will perish—and with him the madness of Jewish madness!

Found at https://web.archive.org/web/20210922152938/https://endederluege.com/der-ewige-jude-oder-doch-nicht-teil-2/

