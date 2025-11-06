A few days ago I received an email with the following content/note:

Supposedly, it's just a stupid conspiracy theory to claim that there are people planning a new world order. But certain people published this over 100 years ago:

New World Order

The meaning and historical mission of our time can be summarized in one thing: its task is to reorganize civilized humanity, to replace the previously dominant social system with a new one. All reorganization and reorganization now consist of two things: the destruction of the old order and the reconstruction of the new.

First of all, all border posts, regulatory barriers, and labels of the existing system (sic! EU) must be removed , and all elements of the system that are to be reorganized must be separated as such, on an equal footing.

Only then can the second task, the reorganization of these elements, begin. The first task of our time, then, is destruction : all social stratification and societal formations created by the old system must be eliminated; individuals must be torn from their traditional environments; no tradition may be considered sacred anymore; old age is seen only as a sign of illness; the motto is: what was, must go.

The forces carrying out this negative task of our time are capitalism in the economic and social sphere, and democracy in the political and intellectual sphere . We all know how much they have already accomplished; but we also know that their work is not yet fully completed. Capitalism is still fighting against the forms of the old, traditional economy, and democracy is still waging a fierce struggle against all forces of reaction. The military spirit will complete this work. Its principle of uniformity will completely carry out the negative task of the age: Once all members of our cultural sphere are uniformed as soldiers of our cultural system, this task will be solved.

But then the other, greater and more difficult task arises: the construction of the new order. The elements, now torn from their old roots and layers and lying around in disorder and anarchy, must be united into new forms and categories. A new, pyramidal, hierarchical system (!!) must be established.

(Nahum Goldmann: The Spirit of Militarism, Stuttgart/Berlin, Deutsche Verlagsanstalt; 1915, page 37 f) You can find the book here: https://archive.org/details/spiritofmilitarism-bilingual/mode/1up

Emphasis mine.

It's been a long time since I read the book, and at first I thought: Well, typical Jew!

But in the days that followed, it wouldn't leave me alone. Something inside me rebelled against this simplicity of a clichéd service. But my memories of the book's contents were too vague to either confirm or refute it—something wasn't right!

I'd like to invite you on a two-part journey. I'll be writing it in two parts because I want to give you the opportunity to read the little book (only 38 pages in A5 format) for yourself.

Afterwards, ponder the title of this article and consider whether "he" is the Wandering Jew or not.

I think the results of your deliberations will be very interesting and probably very different.

In the first part, I would like to clearly side with the Jew, because the interpretation of the above quote does him an injustice. Certainly, it reads so beautifully and fits perfectly with the times and the cliché.

As a German, however, I would like to take a scientific approach to assessing whether "the" Jew—the Jewish spirit—is dangerous or whether this is merely a persistent claim. Guided by this claim, I must inform you that the use of the above quotation, in the context in which it is presented, is misleading. Whether this was intentional or merely caused by gross negligence, I cannot judge.

Why? I'll explain it in more detail (for those who can't/don't want to/aren't allowed to read the booklet).

The book was first published in 1915. World War I was underway, and at a time when it was said to be on a knife edge!

And it was precisely during this time that a Jew who had lived in Germany for about 15 years wrote the following sentences:

“ The slogan issued in this war by Germany's enemies—and it was they who caused it—is: Fight against militarism. Western European civilization is fighting against Prussian militarism, against the Potsdam spirit—this phrase forms the guiding principle of all reflections and statements about the war that one reads in the French and English press and hears proclaimed by the most prominent men of France and England.”

“What do Germany's opponents understand by this? One thing must be emphasized right from the start to avoid any misunderstanding: the militaristic spirit does not mean a warlike spirit. It would be absurd to attribute a particularly warlike spirit to the German people, which, in fact, has not happened; if any European nation deserves this designation at all—I exclude official Russia, "where the people are nothing, a small clique is everything"—it is certainly the French. In truth, however, no modern nation is warlike; the spirit of our time, the character of the modern economy, as well as the peculiarity of the modern spirit, is thoroughly hostile to all warlike tendencies, is more peace-loving than seldom has any time been.” Thus, a warlike spirit does not constitute the meaning of what the spokesmen of England and France call militarism.

Can you believe it? Don't these sentences read like the complete opposite of what was claimed about the above quote? Let's continue to marvel:

“Here we have now reached the point where the proclaimers of the slogan: 'Down with militarism!' are aiming. With their battle cry, they want to say that the spirit that prevails in the military is a specifically German spirit. We have recognized, in analyzing the basic elements of the military spirit, that they are right. The idea that characterizes this militaristic spirit above all others is the notion of human equality founded on the duties common to all human beings; but this idea is a specifically German idea. Nowhere has the German spirit found a purer and more sublime expression than in idealistic philosophy; nothing is more essential and characteristic of idealistic philosophy than its ethics; no idea is more significant and important for the ethics of idealistic philosophy than that of duty, no feeling more characteristic of its morality than that of dignity. But both the idea of ​​duty and the feeling of dignity are the two highest virtues known to the military spirit, the most beautiful qualities that adorn the military man.”

“ At the same time, however, this idea is one of the most significant and consequential in all of German philosophy, in all of the German spirit. Whether one mentions Kant or Goethe, Fichte or Schiller, Schelling or Lessing, Hegel or Herden […] in all of them, the idea of ​​the organism is the one that guides and dominates their entire thinking. That the absolute is more valuable than the singular, the universal is more significant than the individual, the whole is greater than the sum of all parts, that was the deepest belief of German philosophy and German poetry at its highest stage of development; this thought dominates all its metaphysics, all its ethics, its aesthetics as well as its political theory, its conception of nature no less than its social ideas; it is the starting point and the end point, the presupposition and the result, it is a truly central idea of ​​the German spirit. What we previously recognized as the highest idea of ​​idealistic ethics, the concept of duty, is only a derivation from this fundamental idea of ​​the organism; because humanity is more than man, because humanity is not the sum of individual beings, but rather the Since the individual represents only a part of humanity as a whole, the primary concern is not the rights that the individual can demand from the whole, but rather the duties they must fulfill toward it. And just as the specifically German ethic of duty can be derived from the idea of ​​the organism, so most of the great, creative ideas of German culture can ultimately be traced back to it. Indeed, it has often been described—above all by Hippolyte Taine—as the central idea of ​​modern German intellectual culture. Thus, we arrive at the same conclusion here as well: it is correct to identify the militaristic spirit with the German spirit. To have recognized and proclaimed the idea of ​​the organism in all its forms constitutes "the greatest deed of the German spirit; to have realized the idea of ​​the organism more perfectly than all other real social structures constitutes the greatest achievement of the militaristic spirit. The militaristic and German spirit are fundamentally identical."

“ Militarist spirit—that is the spirit of our time. But the militarist spirit is the German spirit; let us therefore speak it out to all those who wish to destroy Germany: The German spirit rules the world. Yes, the German spirit; not the spirit of French salons, but that of the German scholar's room, not the spirit of an English lord's country house, but that of a German bourgeois room. Fulfilling one's duty, maintaining order, and—above all—feeling and behaving as part of the great overall organism—in these imperatives, that which is peculiar to the modern age, that which is great and imposing in it, has arisen and grown; only by following these imperatives will it be able to fulfill the tasks set before it by the genius of world history. Thus, the very opposite of what the proclaimers of the slogan that is supposed to justify this war of annihilation against Germany claim is true: the spirit of Western European civilization is not on their side, but on the side of the militaristic spirit, the German spirit, which is simultaneously its spirit. It means turning things around. turn it upside down if one declares the fight against Germany to be waged in the name of modern civilization and progress. The genius of progress and the future is with Germany this time. I don't know what could provide greater certainty of Germany's final victory than this realization."

Can you imagine a politician in the Federal Republic of Germany uttering such words about the German people? Or that words that provide such deep insight into the German soul and are full of warmth for our people come from the pen of a Jew? Perhaps good Jews do exist after all? – At some point, he's bound to start ranting, right?

“ The entire German morality, the entire life of the German as an individual and of the German people as a whole, is dominated by this idea; fulfilling one's duty is the highest postulate of all pedagogy, all morality, all virtue in Germany. The German traces most other moral ideas back to this; loyalty, honor, honesty—the only moral norms he knows—are, to him, merely embodiments, mere expressions of duty.”

“ Duty is an abstract idea; all ethics based on this concept are abstract and absolute. Duty means the recognition of an absolutely valid, absolute moral law; only in the sphere of the absolute can the idea of ​​duty exist. One never fulfills one's duty for the sake of a purpose or a person, but always for its own sake. Doing good for the sake of good is the quintessence of duty.”

“ The new social system will not be complete until it has become an organism. We all know today that this task is the greatest and most significant; we just tend to call it something else: we call it the solution to the social question. The social question—what is it then but the state of internal social anarchy? That the few own too much and ever more, while the majority own too little and ever less, that production and consumption are not harmoniously balanced, that agriculture and industry do not complement each other, and whatever the other major partial problems of the overall complex of the social question may be called—all these are merely expressions of internal anarchy and disorganization. What force can overcome this anarchy? Only one: the idea of ​​organization, of the organism; precisely the idea that we have recognized as the highest, supreme idea of ​​the militaristic spirit. From this it follows naturally: Only the militaristic spirit can accomplish this final and greatest task of our time, the solution to the social question, or what amounts to the same thing, the organization of the new social system. That it alone It is already common knowledge, or at least a general idea, that it is called upon to do so. All the proposals and directions that seek to solve the social question move in this one direction. The cooperative movement, socialism, communism, they all boil down to one thing: only the idea of ​​the organism can bring a solution to the social question; but this means: only the spirit of militarism will bring it to us.

Believe it or not; the excerpt sent to me is actually from this book. Have you already realized why it can be interpreted either way? Did the author of these sentences actually want to describe how the "NWO" we know today is to be established? Or is the above quote simply taken out of the context of the book and completely misinterpreted? Allow me two more short paragraphs to complete the picture (or illusion?)...

With the solution to this greatest central task of our time , the militaristic spirit will also realize another ideal, one that only truly developed and pioneered in our century: the ideal of peace. It certainly seems paradoxical to still believe in the realization of the idea of ​​peace, and even more paradoxical to hope for this realization from the spirit of militarism. But just as I believe that, especially in these months, one should proclaim faith in the meaning of world history with redoubled energy, it also seems good and beneficial to preserve and strengthen the hope for the realization of the idea of ​​peace. However, this idea must be correctly understood and not utopianly distorted. To consider an eternal, absolute peace for all of humanity possible is naturally meaningless. For all of humanity does not belong to our cultural sphere, and the day will come when our culture will have to fight its battle against other, younger cultures. However, one is justified in hoping for the establishment of a lasting, inviolable state of peace. within our cultural sphere to hope for and consider such a thing possible. And again, as paradoxical as it may sound—it is precisely from the victory of the militaristic spirit that such a thing is to be expected. It requires no particular effort to recognize that in a social system built on and dominated by the militaristic spirit, there is no longer any place for war, because war contradicts all the guiding principles and ideas of the militaristic spirit.

“ The ancient and profound thought that all evil creates from within itself the forces that overcome it is here honored again: war has given rise to the militaristic spirit, the militaristic spirit will eliminate war and realize the ideal of peace.”

Unfortunately, we know how history continued in 1915. How everything plummeted into the abyss until a new seed could sprout on German soil. But that's not what this article is about.

The question is whether the author of these lines can be accused of something evil, wicked, or even underhanded.

Isn't it true that decent Jews exist—always have—and we're just too stubborn to admit it?

Or is it simply that Hafenmayer has completely lost his mind and finally admitted to being paid by Jews? 😉

Found at https://web.archive.org/web/20210830194920/https://endederluege.com/der-ewige-jude-oder-doch-nicht-teil-1/

Share

Leave a comment