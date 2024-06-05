“This noble man and warrior

faithful guardian of the symbols of the Hyperborean Gods of yesteryear,

and guided by them in Atlantis and then in Vinland, Huitramannaland,

and has been annihilated by the Great Conspiracy,

robbed by that Conspiracy of their sacred land,

destroying their spiritual cosmos,

massacring them physically and morally,

with the jewish bible in one hand,

and a gun in the other.”

– Miguel Serrano

A publication of the 55 Club

Please click on the link for ordering information: 55 Club Books

This fascinating volume from the 55 Club publishing house covers a wealth of information regarding the settlements in North America established by our European ancestors going back thousands of years. A culmination of over thirty years of dedicated research, The Vinlanders offers the reader a look into an aspect of history that is rarely seen. While the enemy would have us believe that there may have been a few Viking settlements along the coast of Newfoundland before Christopher Columbus (the jew) arrived in the “New World” to kick off the genocide of the poor Indians performed by those greedy evil White men, the truth of the matter is quite different and is thoroughly covered here.

The reader is invited to learn the whole story of archeological finds in North America that are undoubtedly Norse – that is of the “Ancient Northern Germanic Sea People” – scattered around the continent from the Eastern coast to the Dakotas, from the Great Lakes to Mississippi. Many of these sites are discussed in great detail providing the historical background as well as an unbiased comparison of the artifacts found in North America to those of Norse origin found throughout Scandinavia and Russia. No stone is left unturned and no detail is missed.

In addition, The Vinlanders covers the tragic tales of the Conspiracy against this knowledge, from stories directly from the archeologists to reports that are difficult to find. One learns of researchers and archaeologists who reported the truth and had their careers ruined as a result. For example, the book tells the story of Patricia Sutherland, a world-class expert on the native peoples of the Arctic. First the report from CBS news:

“A structure that may have been used by the Vikings was in the process of being excavated in 2012, when lead archaeologist Patricia Sutherland was abruptly fired from the Canadian Museum of Civilization (now called the Canadian Museum of History) and the excavations were terminated.”

Then we are given details of the inside story, in this case from documentary filmmaker Andrew Gregg:

“Think about it for a second. A film on CBC’s The Nature of Things and National Geographic coming out at the same time, promoting your museum and one of your star employees – you can’t buy that kind of publicity. And yet CBC sent two large security guards to her office, gave her five minutes to gather her personal belongings, and escorted her to the sidewalk.”

Her offense? Simply telling the truth that the artifacts at the site were Norse.

In connection with this, we observe that this book is banned on “amazon”.

So we must understand that this falsification of history spearheaded by the enemy is very important to them. We need to do all we can to properly educate ourselves and spread the word to others.

Personal stories from the author are also provided as he traveled around visiting the sites and interacting with certain archeologists and museum keepers. The expertise of the author regarding the spiritual practices and the various symbols of our European ancestors shines through as the artifacts are analyzed and discussed. The greater spiritual aspects of this story are also not neglected.

Furthermore, the work gives evidence as to how the “academic establishment” attributes many artifacts as coming from the time after Columbus the jew when the origin is much earlier. So the establishment generally goes one way or another – they either claim that the artifacts are “Indian” or they admit the artifacts to be of European origin but are dishonest about the age. Regarding a certain find in Ontartio, The Star reports:

“With the aid of Toronto-based archeologists Ron Williamson and Andrea Carnevale, it is deduced that Basque fisherman left the axe in a whaling hut in the early 16th century when they returned home during winter. Iroquois of the St. Lawrence who travelled in the area may have picked it up as trading material. The piece was paddled deep into Ontario and eventually it was swapped into the Mantle site.”

The author writes:

“The narration goes on to inform us that the Indians must have felt this ‘Basque Axe’ was bad luck or a prophecy of evil so they buried it in the center of their village. Who in the world takes a cursed object that they fear as ominous and makes it the heart of their village? No one, and especially not the superstitious Indian. He would have taken that cursed object as far away as possible. Next, we are told by Basques that it was an Axe from Basque whalers (Basque pirates would be more accurate) from the 16th century. But the real reason we are not buying the results of this partial commercial dig is because without realizing it they have perfectly described an ancient and quite meaningful tradition of the Axe and Pillar cult of Northern Europe. There is only one people in history with such a peculiar tradition. It is the hallmark of the Axe cult to set a buried Axe in the center of the village, and usually beside a Pillar of one sort or another. Spanuth gave several examples of this mythical tradition reaching back thousands of years, which was carried on as late as the Merovingians and the Vikings. The Mantle site team must not have been familiar with the tradition, otherwise it probably would have never been reported. Also worth noting in the film is the archeological team make a big deal out of the Axe being wrought iron. The Vikings were some of the greatest wrought iron Smiths in the world. It is what they did.”

On top of all this, the author includes a number of ancient stories coming from the various Indian tribes regarding the history of the European presence on the North American continent. The honest Indians know and tell the truth.

From the ancient earthworks, burial mounds, and ship docks along the rivers, to pottery and runestones, this book is over 300 pages of information packed with photographs, illustrations, and maps. A must-read for anyone interested in the history, culture, and spiritual views of our ancestors.

Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/the-vinlanders-book-review/

Share

Leave a comment