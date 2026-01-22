Ava’s Substack

SS Man's avatar
SS Man
1h

The funniest part of the holocaust; “they disguised the gas chambers as showers so we wouldn’t know we were going to be gassed, but they used us to drag the bodies out of the gas chamber afterwards and burned our dead in giant pits in front of everyone!”

What would be the purpose of disgusting gas chambers as showers, showers you didn’t see until you were already locked in the room, if you’re going to openly pile the bodies and burn them afterwards for all to see?

The only logical reason to disguise gas chambers as showers would be to trick Jews into entering them, but they wouldn’t see the shower heads until they are already in them, at which point there is no reason to trick them. And it’s not much of a trick if everyone sees what happens after they are gassed.

The whole story is ridiculous. The only reason the Germans would take the time to install shower heads would be because they are actually shower heads.

JMcG's avatar
JMcG
1h

Nobody with an ounce of experience in the real, physical world could possibly believe a word of the official Treblinka story.

