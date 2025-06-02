Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
1

The Treblinka Archaeology Hoax

By Eric Hunt
Ava Wolfe's avatar
Ava Wolfe
Jun 02, 2025
1
1
Share
Transcript

The Treblinka Archaeology Hoax' debunks Archaeologist Caroline Sturdy Colls’ fraudulent investigation of Treblinka, which included digging near clearly marked Christian graves claiming to find new hidden mass graves, falsely assigning homicidal intent to a normal life-saving shower room at Majdanek, and misidentifying a terra-cotta tile excavated at Treblinka as belonging to the floor of a homicidal gas chamber.

Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share

Leave a comment

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Ava Wolfe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture