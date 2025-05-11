The increasingly irrelevant SPLC, like its laughable new logo which looks like it was designed by a middle-school “social justice warrior,” has lost focus and competence since leadership shakeups a few years ago. The group’s latest article is a shameful and almost incomprehensible travesty. Issued just before the 112th anniversary of the sex murder of 13-year-old Mary Phagan at the hands of Leo Frank, and purporting to be about that topic, it doesn’t even mention the victim! Instead, it rambles interminably about salvaging the “Black-Jewish coalition,” an increasingly dead duck these days.

And their non-portrayal of the murder of Mary Phagan

by Mark Weber

THE Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) – an influential organization known for “fighting racism” – recently issued a strangely deceitful and evasive statement, “Black. Jewish. Divided by Hate. Stronger Together” about the Leo Frank murder case, an important episode of American history that has been in the news in recent weeks.