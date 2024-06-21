The Respectable Right Discovers Anti-White Hostility
F. Roger Devlin, American Renaissance, May 10, 2024
Credit: Backbone Campaign via Flickr, CC BY 2.0 DEED
Jeremy Carl, The Unprotected Class: How Anti-White Racism is Tearing America Apart, Regnery Publishing, 2024, 369+xviii pages, $29.99 hardcover, $14.99 e-book
Jeremy Carl is a senior fellow at the Claremont Institute, served as deputy assistant secretary of the interior under President Trump, and has be…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.