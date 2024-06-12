1,087 words
Edited by A. Trumbo
Editor’s Note:
The purpose of these writings is to provide a genuine look into the racial Weltanschauung of Howard Phillips Lovecraft (1890–1937). I have drawn my data from the five volumes of The Selected Letters 0f H. P. Lovecraft, published by Arkham House in 1965. The authors who compiled this great collection–August Der…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.