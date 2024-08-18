PROUD WORKING CLASS This is thought-provoking and is equally relevant in any other (once) White country before the Great Replacement which White-Hating media claimed was a ‘conspiracy theory.’

I have been wondering why White people native to these islands are racists, and no other race is? There are British Africans, British Chinese, British Asians, British Turks, etc., etc., etc.

And then there are just the British. You know what I mean, plain ol’ English people that were born here. You can include the Welsh, the Scottish and the people who live off our shores of Great Britain.

You say that whites commit a lot of violence against you. So why are the ghettos the most dangerous places to live?

You have the Muslim Council of Great Britain.

You have Black History Month.

You have swimming pools for Asian women.

You have Islamic banks for Muslims only.

You have the year of the Dragon Day for Chinese people.

If we had a White Pride Day, you would call us racists.

we had White History Month, we’d be racists.

If we had any organization for only Whites to advance OUR lives, we’d be racists.

A white woman could not be in Miss Black Britain or Miss Asia, but any colour can be in Miss UK.

If we had a college fund that only gave white students scholarships, you know we’d be racists.

There are over 200 openly proclaimed Muslim-only schools in England. Yet if there were White schools only, that would be racist!

In the Bradford riots and Toxteth and hundreds of other riots, you believed that you were standing up for your race and rights. If we stood up for our race and rights, you would call us racists.

You are proud to be black, brown, yellow or whatever and you’re not afraid to announce it. But when we announce our white pride, you call us racists.

We fly our flag, we are racists. If we celebrate St George’s day, we are racists.

You can fly your flag and it’s called diversity. You celebrate your cultures and it’s called multiculturalism.

You rob us, attack us, groom and rape our daughters. But, when a white police officer arrests a black gang member or beats up an Asian drug dealer running from the law and posing a threat to society, you call him a racist.

I am proud…. but you call me a racist.

Why is it that only Whites native to this country can be racists??

There is nothing improper about this message. Let’s see which of you are proud enough to send it on.

I sadly don’t think many will. That’s why we have LOST most of OUR RIGHTS in this country. We won’t stand up for ourselves!

BEING PROUD TO BE WHITE! It’s not a crime, YET… but it’s getting very close!

It has been estimated that ONLY 5% of those reaching this point in this message will pass it on! WILL YOU?

