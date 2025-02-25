The source: Ernst Hiemer, Der Pudelmopsdackelpinscher (Nuremberg: Der Stürmer-Buchverlag, 1940).

Evening is coming. The sun slowly sinks in the west. The farmyard grows quiet. Only the bees are still at work. They fly from flower to flower and gather sweet honey and golden pollen.

Api, a little worker bee, returns. She quickly flies into the hive. She fills the honeycombs with all the honey that she has gathered with her hard work.

Her comrade Melli is next to her. She is usually a happy little creature and laughs the whole day. But now she is in a bad mood. Angrily, her big eyes look to the honeycombs in the upper corner. Many bees who are much bigger and fatter than Api and Melli have gathered there. And these bees do not work. They can do only one thing: eat, eat, and eat!

Tears fill Melli’s eyes.

“I have been slaving away from morning to night every day for eight weeks. I’ve filled two honeycombs all by myself so that we will be able to eat this winter. Now these fat lads come along and eat it all up!”

Little Api has been listening intently to her friend.

“You mean those drones up there? They are harmless animals. And they look silly! They are so fat and helpless. I have to laugh when I see the drones. They are really funny!”

Melli grows angry.

“Funny? Funny? Nonsense! Maybe you don’t know the danger the drones are for our whole bee people?”

Api shakes her head.

“No! But tell me, please!”

Melli rubs her head with her legs a few times. Then she speaks:

“OK, listen carefully! We bees are an industrious people. We work our whole lives long. The sun is hardly up and we are awake and searching for honey and pollen. We stop only when it is evening. We have to work hard so that we will be prepared for winter, when there are no flowers or blossoms. We have to work hard so that our children will have something to eat. We have to work hard to preserve our people. Do you understand?”

Little Api nods.

“Of course! But what does that have to do with the drones?”

“Pay attention,” Melli says, “and I will tell you. The drones are bees too, like us. But they do not help our people, they only harm it. They do not work. They laze away the whole day. The only thing they do is eat! Yes, eat! They eat everything that we have collected for our ourselves, our people and our children. They make us poor, and they are absolutely insolent. Just yesterday a drone punched me so that I fell and nearly broke a leg. That is how the drones are! They do not work. They live in luxury. They do nothing themselves, but live from the work of others. They plunder us. They do not care if we starve over the winter, or if our children die. The only thing they care about is that things go well for them. The main thing is that they can stuff their fat bellies. Api, listen to me: The drones are our misfortune!”

Little Api is thoughtful. For a long time she says nothing. Then she nods thoughtfully and says:

“Now I understand! You are right! the drones are our misfortune! But tell me, do the other bees know this?”

“No! they do not know. Most of them still believe that drones are harmless. They do not believe that drones hurt anyone. That is why we must educate our people. Each individual bee must learn that the drones are a threat to us. Then we have to ruthlessly destroy the drones. If we do not destroy them, they will destroy us and our children!”

Api is enthused.

“Yes! We must educate the whole bee people. We must call all our comrades to battle our people’s enemy. I promise you that I will help. I will warn all the bees I know about the drones. I will tell them the truth. While working during the day and while resting at night, I will always say:

Bees! Rise up against the drones before it is too late! Save us from the plague of drones to save our bee people!”

*

Fourteen days have gone by. Api and Melli have educated the bees. At first the bees did not believe them. And when the drones learned that the truth about them was out, they roused the other bees against Api and Melli. But the two were not intimidated. Wherever they went, they spoke about the danger of the drones. Soon ten other bees believed them and hated the drones. Then it was a hundred — then five hundred! — then a thousand and even more.

One night the bee people, threatened by the drones, roused itself. The whole hive was in an uproar. Bees were running about crying out:

“Wake up! The battle against the drones is beginning! Down with the deadly enemy of our people!”

The drones, who had until now been so impudent, gathered together and tried to look innocent. They acted as if they were the best animals on God’s earth. They begged for pity. But they thought to themselves:

“Just wait until things quiet down again! Then we will devour you!”

But the bees could no longer be fooled. At Melli’s command and under the leadership of Api, they attacked the drones. The battle was terrible. The drones were defeated. They were killed or driven out. Not one of them remained in the beehive.

The next morning, the sun was particularly bright. The thankful song of happy, liberated bees filled the hive. Many hundreds of voices joined their voices in singing to heaven:

“May you ever protect our people

From our destroyers, from robbers, drones!”

*

There are drones not only among the bees, but also among people. They are the Jews!

Every nation has millions of workers, farmers, officials and so on. They work hard, like the bees. The worker goes to the factory every day. The work is hard. But he does it gladly. He knows that his labor is necessary if his people are to live. The farmer works his whole life to grow what the nation needs — their daily bread! They are all “worker bees!” They work for the whole people. The farmer could not live without the worker, or the worker without the farmer. Without shoemakers, neither workers nor farmers would have shoes. If there were no teachers and inventors, who would discover things and build machines? Everyone depends on everyone else, regardless of whether they work with their minds or their hands.

But there are also “drones” who live among the peoples of the earth. Who are these drones? They are the Jews!

The Jews have a secret law book. It is the Talmud. In it is written:

“Work is very bad and not to be tolerated.”

What does the Jew mean by that? He means that he hates work because it is hard and difficult.

Elsewhere in the Talmud it says:

“Gentiles were created to serve the Jews. They must plow, sow, dig, reap, bind, weed and grind. The Jews are created to find everything ready.”

What does this mean? It means that the Jews think only Gentiles must work. The Jew thinks that the Gentiles must work for him. He himself does not have to do anything.

The Jews do not want to work. They only want to live from the labor of others. They are just like the drones in the beehive. They are lazy. They do nothing. They create nothing. They rob the community. They exploit the people.

These Jewish drones appear in various forms. For example, there is the Jewish tramp. A tramp is a person who never works. But he understands how to exploit those who do work, and knows how to live an easy life through the work of others.

Then there is the Jewish fence. He buys goods that thieves have stolen. He earns a lot of money. But he creates nothing. He only swindles other people. He is harmful to the nation.

Then there is the Jewish farm swindler.He has no land, he does not sow, he does not tend a field. But through sneaky swindles he takes over many farms and throws whole families into misery.

And there is the Jewish merchant. He buys shoddy goods and sells them at enormous profit. The worker who has labored the whole week gives his money to the Jew in exchange for trash.

That is the Jew!

He is the drone of humanity. He is the exploiter of the labor of others. He is an enormous danger for all the nations. If one overlooks this danger, whole peoples can be destroyed. History is rich in examples that prove to us that the Jew has ruined millions of people.

But many do not know that the Jew is the drone among people. They see the Jew as an innocent and entirely harmless fellow citizen. They do not know that the Jewish danger for our people and for the whole world is the same as the danger of the drones to the bees. They do not know that the Jewish Question is the most important question in the world.

The bees recognized the danger of the drones. Therefore they fought the bloodsuckers. Ruthlessly they cleansed their people of drones. Only then was there peace and order.

How is it with people? Until they have cleaned out the Jewish brood of drones, there will be no peace and no prosperity among the peoples.

The Poisonous Serpent

Behind a lovely farmhouse in the Black Forest! Two young girls lay in hammocks and swing back and forth.

“I’d like to stay here forever! It is wonderful here!” That is what 14-year-old Inge from Berlin says to her friend Else. “You people in the country do not know how good you have it. You do not have the noise of the trams and cars, the roar of the factories, the hubbub of the big city. — Most of all, I envy this wonderful place to rest. Here one can gather strength for even the most difficult times.”

Inge falls silent and breathes in the tangy air that blows from the mysterious forest. Suddenly she sits up.

“Else, what is that big worm that is under the tree over there?”

Else looks. She shudders and whispers:

“My God! It’s an adder, a very poisonous snake!”

Inge laughs.

“Nonsense! The thing seems much too harmless to be poisonous. See how tired and sad the cute snake looks. Its eyes are very dull. Maybe it is sick! We have to help it! If we give it something to drink...”

Else interrupts her with excitement:

“Be quiet! You do not know what you are saying. That is the most dangerous thing about this snake. It looks so harmless. But it only wants to fool us. It is really a treacherous murderer that creeps up to animals and people, looking like a harmless creature, then bites them with its poisonous fang and hurts or even kills them.”

Inge knows that her friend Else always tells the truth. She shudders a little. But she has another question. But Else says “Shh” and points to the snake. The girls are quiet and hold their breath.

A little mouse is near the snake, sniffing for food. When the snake notices the mouse, it is suddenly transformed. It raises its head in the air. The eyes, formerly so dull, become bright. The snake’s body tenses. The adder’s tongue flits quickly in its half-open mouth. Suddenly its body quivers. With amazing speed the head darts forward. The jaw opens and the teeth sink into the body of the little mouse. The poison enters the blood of the startled animal. A few seconds later the mouse lies dead on the ground. The adder opens its mouth and swallows its victim whole. Then it glides slowly and wearily back and disappears into the bushes.

The girls watch for a long time. Then they leap from their hammocks and run as fast as they can into the farm house.

“What is the matter with you?”, Else’s father asks the two children. Excitedly they tell him the story. The farmer says nothing and listens quietly as the children get the story out. Then he reaches for his pipe and lights it.

“Sit down, children,” he says. “I will explain it all to you.”

“Now, listen children! You really have seen an adder. It is poisonous, as dangerous for animals as for people. As long as there is no victim in the area, it looks peaceful and harmless. I can easily understand why Inge believed that it was not dangerous. But remember this: never trust a snake! From the moment it sees a victim, it shows its true nature. It pitilessly attacks the unsuspecting animal. Its fangs poison its victim’s blood.”

“Yes, the poor little mouse died right away,” the two children say.

“That’s right,” says the farmer, taking a big puff on his pipe. He continues:

“When people are bitten by a poisonous snake, they do not die so fast. At first, their body gradually tires. Their strength declines. They become dizzy. The blood pressure changes. They start bleeding heavily from the mouth, nose and ears. Some of those who are bitten become unconscious, but most suffer terrible pain for a long time before they die.”

“That’s terrible!”, Inge from Berlin says. This is the first time she has seen a poisonous snake. Then she asks:

“Are there other kinds of poisonous snakes besides adders?”

The farmer nods.

“Poisonous snakes come in all colors and sizes. There are poisonous snakes in every country around the world. The beautiful sand otter in Italy is just as poisonous as the ugly puff adder in Africa, the restless horn viper of Arabia, the copperhead in Mexico, the secretive bushmaster in South America, or the rattlesnake in North America! They are and remain poisonous snakes. They are and remain a danger for people and animals. To show you how many victims poisonous snakes have, children, I can tell you that every year in India alone an average of 20,000 people die after being bitten by poisonous snakes.”

“That’s terrible,” stutters Inge, and shakes her head. “And I wanted to go over to that poisonous snake, I wanted to feed it...”

“That would have been a mistake,” the farmer warns. Then he continues:

“There are many scholars and scientists who keep such poisonous snakes in captivity to study them. These men say that these poisonous snakes can behave for months as if they were fully tame. But one day they suddenly bit their caretaker in the hand, the same hand that touched them tenderly. Many a scientist has died in this way.”

“Dreadful!”, Else says, and then asks:

“Father, isn’t there any way to protect oneself from these beasts?”

“Certainly,” says the farmer. “Much has been done to alleviate the effects of a snake bite. There are medicines that, if used quickly, can save the lives of those who are bitten in many cases. But the poisonous snakes are still there. They threaten man and beast every day. To protect against these creatures, there is only one real solution...”

“I know what it is, father,” Else interrupts. ““One has to destroy the poisonous snakes.”

The farmer nods grimly.

“That’s right, my child. One has to destroy the poisonous snakes! One must find them wherever one can. One must make their offspring harmless. One must hunt them down without pity and exterminate them in all the nations of the world. If we do not kill the poisonous snakes, they will kill us!”

*

There are poisonous snakes not only among the animals, but also among people. They are the Jews.

As long as the poisonous snakes do not sense a victim, they behave like the most peaceful and harmless animals. Only when a victim nears do they show their true face. They attack from behind and kill their prey without pity.

The Jews do to people what poisonous snakes do to people. As long as the Jew is not certain of his prey, he behaves as if he were the most innocent and best of people. He even gives the impression of being a poor devil whom one should pity. Many Gentiles are deceived in this way. They unsuspectingly let Jews into their countries. They unsuspectingly give them the same rights as they have. They even give the Jew special protection as an “innocent and good person.” In their ignorance, the nations feed the Jewish poisonous snake from “their own bosom.”

But one day, the Jew lets the mask fall and shows what he really is, a poisonous snake among people. The same livestock Jew who formerly seemed so nice and friendly suddenly and pitilessly robs the farmer of everything he has and throws him and his family on the street. The same money-lending Jew, who formerly lent money with the most friendly smile, drives the Gentile merchant into misery and takes over his business. The same Jewish attorney who formerly claimed to fight only for truth and justice robs his wards of everything they have. The same Jewish politician who promised the voters a golden future plunges the whole people into terrible misfortune.

That is the Jew! He always proves a poisonous snake amidst the people!

There are various kinds of poisonous snakes. There are poisonous snakes in the most varied countries in the world. The same is true of the Jews. There are little and big ones, fat and thin ones, black-haired and even blond ones. There are rich and poor Jews. There are Jewish peddlers, businessmen, merchants, doctors, attorneys, scholars, politicians and stock exchange barons. There are Jews in Germany, England and Italy, in Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and America. But even if they look much different, if they hide in various occupations and speak the various languages of the world, they are and remain Jews. They are and remain the poisonous snakes of humanity.

Just as the snake’s bite poisons the blood of its victims, the Jews poison the blood of their host peoples. People who let the Jews in lose the purity of their blood. At first they hardly notice as the Jewish poison infects their bodies and souls. But slowly they decline. Their children are half-breeds who bear the physical and spiritual characteristics of the Jewish race. These Jewish half-breeds further poison their people’s blood. Once the majority of the people carry the Jewish poison, there is no saving them any longer. The poison has its effect! The people must decline.

20,000 people die each year in India alone because of snake bites. The effect of Jewish blood poisoning is even more terrible. There is hardly a people on early in which the Jew has not caused blood poisoning a thousand fold. There are hundreds of thousands of Jewish half-breeds in nearly every country. Altogether, there are millions of people who have poisoned Jewish blood. The effects of this poisoning of humanity are incalculable.

The effects of the poison spread by Jewish newspaper and radio agitators are also frightful. They lie to high heaven and set the best of a people against each other. They bring discord and unrest to people. They poison public opinion. The results are war and revolution. Millions perish. But the Jewish poisoners of nations are delighted at the success of their destructive work.

In captivity, poisonous snakes can behave for months as if they are tame. Suddenly, they show their true nature and bite the person who has cared for them so well and so long.

It is the same with the Jews. If the Jews are in trouble or danger, if their host peoples are stronger than they, they behave as if they are transformed. They suddenly become shy and quiet, kind and friendly, and creep about on their bellies. They play the “good guy” who wishes the best! They play the humanitarian who always has an open heart for the poor! They pretend to be so dumb as to hardly be able to count to three! Gentile peoples are too easily deceived by this Jewish play-acting. They take the “poor” Jews in and protect and care for them. The Jews are waiting for this moment. Suddenly they show their true face and become completely insolent and arrogant. Woe to the people that are bitten by the “poisoned fang” of the Jews. In most cases, there is no saving them.

Medical science has discovered drugs that can combat the effects of a snake bite if they are taken in time. There is also a splendid means of combating the Jewish poison. It is educating humanity about the Jewish world enemy. Every man, every woman, every child must learn the truth about the Jews. Each people, wherever it lives on the earth, must understand the Jewish question. Poor and rich, old and young, all most learn. Only he who knows the poisonous Jewish snake and the results of its bite can protect himself against disease and decline.

But education alone cannot solve the Jewish question. A people that recognizes the Jews must also have the strength to deal pitilessly with the world enemy. Just as the danger of poisonous snakes is eliminated only when one has completely eradicated poisonous snakes, the Jewish question will only be solved when Jewry is destroyed. Humanity must know that in the case of the Jewish question there can only be a hard “either/or.” If we do not kill the Jewish poisonous serpent, it will kill us!

The Tapeworm

Mrs. Muller has taken her boy to the doctor.

“Doctor!,” Mrs. Müller complains, “my little boy has never had me so worried. He is always tired and worn out. He has a sad face all day long, and he seems to have entirely forgotten how to laugh. I asked him over and over: ‘Hans, is something wrong? Are you sick?’ But the boy only shook his head and said: ‘What can be wrong? I’ve got a good appetite!” And little Hans is right! Doctor, you’ll hardly believe how much he eats. He is often ravenously hungry! Yesterday at lunch, for example, the boy ate more than his father and mother together. But he still looks terrible. Doctor, look at his pale face and his tired eyes. Something has to be wrong!”

The doctor smiled.

“You’re right, Mrs. Müller, something is wrong. But you should have brought your boy to me a long time ago. You and your boy would have been spared a lot.”

Mrs. Müller is embarrassed, and tries to fiend an excuse. But the doctor says:

“It will be OK.”

Then he turns to the boy.

“Well, my dear Hans, let’s see what’s wrong with you.”

The examination only takes a few minutes.

“Is it serious, doctor?,” Mrs. Müller asks, and looks at him fearfully.

“No! But if you hadn’t brought your boy to the doctor, it could have been serious!”

“For God’s sake! What’s wrong with my boy?”

The doctor crosses his arms and walks over to Mrs. Müller. “He has a tapeworm.”

“A tapeworm?,” Mrs. Müller stutters. “What is a tapeworm? Is it...”

“You don’t know about tapeworms?”

Mrs. Müller blushes.

“I’ve heard of them, but I don’t know very much about them. Please, doctor, tell us about it.”

“Surely,” the doctor says, and invites Mrs. Müller and the little patient to sit down on the sofa. Then he begins:

“As the name suggests, the tapeworm is a long worm. There are various types. There size also varies. Some are several meters long. The tapeworm lives in human intestines. Dear Mrs. Müller, your son has such a creature inside him!”

Mrs. Müller has become pale.

“My God! Hans has such a worm! Doctor, I can hardly believe it!”

The doctor laughs.

“You had better believe it, my good lady. As a doctor I should know! By the way, Mrs. Müller, your son is not the first patient I have had with a tapeworm. I have treated dozens of them.”

Frau Müller gives a sign of relief.

“So a tapeworm isn’t so bad after all....”

“Don’t say that,” the doctor interrupts. “A tapeworm can do terrible damage. That is especially true when it is not caught and treated in good time.”

“I still don’t understand it all, doctor,” Mrs. Müller says. “You said that a tapeworm can often be several meters long.”

“True,” says the doctor.

“And my boy has such a tapeworm!”

“True again!”

Mrs. Müller becomes angry.

“Doctor, listen to me and tell me the truth! How did such a big worm in into my son! He must have felt it!”

The doctor has a hard time keeping a straight face. But he succeeds, and turns to his patient’s mother:

“Well, Mrs. Müller, listen to me. There are tapeworms not only in people, but also in other animals. Some pigs and some cattle have such a thing inside them. These tapeworms lay eggs. Tiny worms hatch from them. These worms develop in the flesh of the animal. Have you understood so far, Mrs. Müller?”

“Of course,” Mrs. Müller says. “But what does that have to do with my son?”

“Be patient,” the doctor says. “You’ll soon understand. The tiny worm is in the flesh of the animal. When the cow or pig is slaughtered and a person eats its raw meat, then these worms enter a person’s stomach.”

“But if the meat is cooked...?”

“Then the worms are killed and nothing happens.”

“Ah, the light dawns,” Mrs. Müller says.When someone eats raw meat of an animal infected with tapeworms, the tiny worms get into the stomach of a person, and then into the intestines.”

“Exactly!,” says the doctor. “Once in the intestine of a person, such a worm grows very rapidly, and after a while can be several meters long.”

Mrs. Müller is still not satisfied.

“I can understand that. But doctor, what does that have to do with Hans? Why has he gotten sick now?”

“Very simple, Mrs. Müller! In a part of the intestines, nutrients are transferred to the blood. These nutrients give the body the ability to restore itself.”

“I know that,” Mrs. Müller says. “That is why we have to eat well to stay healthy and strong.”

“Right! And that gets us to the important point: When a person has a tapeworm, only a few nutrients get into the blood, since most are devoured by the tapeworm!”

Mrs. Müller covers her mouth in astonishment.

“Now I understand! And now I know why Hans looks so bad: the tapeworm is taking all the nutrients away from him! And that is why he is so terribly hungry. That miserable tapeworm is the reason!”

“That’s how it is,” the doctor laughs, and nods his head in satisfaction.

Now Hans, who up to now hasn’t said anything, speaks up.

“Doctor, how can I get healthy again?”

“That’s my problem! I will write you a prescription. Your mother can take it to the pharmacist. You will have to take the medicine regularly. Soon the worm will die and...”

“I understand,” Mrs. Müller interrupts. “Then Hans will finally be OK.”

*

The appointment is over. The doctor accompanies Mrs, Müller and her son to the door. As Hans is already on the stairs, the doctor calls out to Mrs. Müller.

“Mrs. Müller! Be sure than the tapeworm’s head is visible! If the head is not dead, the tapeworm will continue to grow. So be sure that the miserable parasite is completely destroyed (vernichtet).”

*

A week later! The doctor is reading a letter at his desk. The letter says:

“Dear Doctor!

Hans took the medicine faithfully. This morning, it worked. I can tell you that Hans is healthy! the tapeworm is dead!”

Many thanks for everything!

Mrs. Müller”

*

Tapeworms do not only appear in the form of animals. They also appear in the form of people. They are the Jews!

Just as tapeworms creep unnoticed into the bodies of humans, so the Jew creeps unnoticed into Gentile peoples. The Jew keeps secret how many of his racial comrades have come along with him. Thus a people has no real idea of how Jewdified the country has already become.

Much as Jewry sneaks in unseen, so the innocent host people is gradually led into ruin. Just as the tapeworm does great damage to the human body from within, so Jewry works to ruin the people of its host country.

The tapeworm is dangerous because it robs people of the nutrients they need to live. While the person grows weaker day by day, the foreign worm grows more and more, finally reaching a huge size.

The Jew plays a similar role in the peoples he has entered. He is a freeloader, a parasite. Just as a tapeworm robs people of valuable nutrients, the Jew robs his host people of the best that they have. Farmers, the foundation of a healthy people, are sucked dry and destroyed by Jewish livestock traders. The Jew seizes a people’s commerce and industry. A people’s morality is undermined and its youth systematically corrupted. The people gradually sickens. The Jew takes its whole wealth and life force. If a people does not succeed in getting rid of the Jewish tapeworm in good time, it will be ruined.

People who have a tapeworm are terribly hungry. A people that is victim to the Jew is also afflicted by a “gnawing hunger” that exhibits itself in revolutions and rebellions. Peoples do not know the Jewish tapeworm that is responsible for their troubles. Since they do now know it, the Jew is the only only one that benefits from the revolutions. Everything the people consumes in its hunger is devoured by the insatiable Jewish tapeworm.

Many people do not find the resolve to seek a doctor’s aid in ridding themselves of a tapeworm. The same is true of peoples who fall victim to the Jewish tapeworm. Each day, they sense the unwholesome effect of the foreign guest! They probably feel that their strength is steadily declining! They probably sense their terrible fate. But they never find the strength to put an end to the insatiable Jew. And thus, what must happen happens: The Jew ruins them.

The doctor advised Mrs. Müller to end her son’s treatment only when she saw the tapeworm’s head. It means nothing if segments of the worm are shed, for they can grow back. It takes a radical cure, continued until the worm is entirely dead.

Just as the tapeworm requires a radical cure, so, too, does the Jew. World history proves that, over the millennia, Gentile peoples have resisted Jewish parasites. Millions of Jewish crooks where chased away by exploited peoples. Hundreds of thousands of those miserable criminals were hung on the gallows or burned alive. This is how these peoples hoped finally to free themselves from the Jewish tapeworm. But they were wrong! The Jews came back in even larger numbers. Just as a person can be cured of a tapeworm only when it is completely destroyed, so the peoples can be freed of the Jewish plague only when they make full work of it. It is not enough to render harmless only a part of Jewry, since the Jewish tapeworm always grows back! Then it is more dangerous than before! All the work was in vain!

Tapeworms and the Jew are parasites of the worst kind. If we want to free ourselves of them, if we want to be healthy and strong again, there is only one cure: their extermination (Ausrottung).

The Bacterium

“Here you are again, my dear Hans,” says the doctor to his patient, and leads him into the examination room. “That was a bad tapeworm that you had!”

“You’re right about that, doctor! But now I’m done with it, thank God!” Hans wants to thank the doctor, but doesn’t get a chance to speak.

“Good! You look great again, and have recovered well. Be sure that you never get another tapeworm!”

Hans smiles. Then he looks around the doctor’s office. On one table, there is a series of long, thin glass tubes. There is a peculiar liquid in these glass tubes that Hans has never seen before.

The doctor notices his guest’s curiosity.

“What are you looking at?”

Hans is confused.

“Oh, I was just looking at those tubes. What are they, doctor, if I may ask?”

The doctor is pleased at his patient’s curiosity.

“Those are test tubes.”

Hans has no idea what a test tube is, but he presses bravely on:

“And what is in the test tubes?”

The doctor, who has been smiling so far, turns serious.

“These test tubes contain the smallest living creatures that exist. They are only a thousandth of a millimeter in size.”

Hans looks at the doctor in astonishment.

“What? Only a thousandth of a millimeter? Doctor, that can’t be! We wouldn’t be able to see them!”

“You are right! One cannot see them with the naked eye. One needs a special kind of magnifying glass. It is called a microscope.”

Hans is suddenly interested.

“Ah, yes, Our teacher in school once let us look through a microscope. We saw a lot of tiny creatures swimming around in a drop of water. That was very interesting.”

“Right! But the creatures you saw in the water drop, small as they were, were still much bigger than the creatures that are in these test tubes. And most of them are harmless and do not hurt us. But Hans, the creatures in these test tubes are a great danger to any person. They could bring us death and destruction.”

Hans is startled.

“How could these tiny creatures, only a thousandth of a millimeter in size, be a danger to us?,” he asks in disbelief.

The doctor can see that Hans has not heard much about these things. He leads the boy nearer the table and asks:

“Hans, have you heard of diphtheria?”

Hans replies:

“Yes, doctor! I even had it myself when I was eight years old. My mother always says that I nearly died from it.”

The doctor nods thoughtfully.

“And do you know how you caught diphtheria?”

“My mother says it was from another kid who had diphtheria”

“True! And do you know how the other kid caught diphtheria?”

Hans has no idea. He cannot answer the question, and only shrugs his shoulders.

“I will tell you,” says the doctor. “Listen carefully, Hans! You said you caught it from another kid. There must be some sort of creature that causes this illness! It is the reason you got sick. There must have been some living creature that carried diphtheria from the other kid to you. Do you understand?”

Hans has understood so far.

“Sure! But, doctor, what are these creatures?”

The doctor solemnly points to the test tubes.

“They are in these test tubes. They are called bacteria.”

Little Hans is now scared. The doctor smiles, and says:

“Don’t be afraid! The tubes are firmly sealed! No bacteria can escape.”

The boy smiles again.

“But doctor, there’s one thing I still don’t understand. How can such a tiny bacterium infect a big person and make him sick?”

“I expected that question,” says the doctor. “I will explain it in as much detail as you will be able to understand. A person with diphtheria has millions of bacteria like those in these test tubes inside himself. They are in his lungs, and are spread by his breath.”

“So that’s it! I must have breathed them in.”

“True! That is how the bacteria got into your body. Then they grew by the millions and millions. They infected your blood and you got diphtheria”

“Ah! Now I understand why those with diphtheria are kept away from other people. Otherwise, they would only spread the disease and make many others miserable.”

“You’re a clever lad,” the doctor says. “You understand the important point. Bacteria are dangerous because one cannot see them, and can therefore easily be infected by a sick person.”

“Diphtheria is a treacherous sickness,” Hans says.

“Certainly! And there are other dangerous illnesses that are caused by bacteria and spread by them. Have you heard of typhoid fever, dysentery, and cholera? Or of the plague or leprosy?”

“Yes, we learned about them in history. They must be terrible diseases!”

The doctor agrees.

“They are terrible. They have killed hundreds of thousands of people, even entire peoples.”

“Terrible! But doctor, isn’t there any way to protect oneself against these diseases?”

“Sure there is,” the doctor says. “We doctors have done a lot and have good treatments. But still, the bacteria are always there. They could only be made harmless if everyone in the whole world would take up the fight against them! Everyone would have to follow the strictest medical practices! If everyone would work together, they could forever destroy the bacteria, the causes of such terrible illnesses!”

Bacteria, however, appear not only in the form of the tiniest of living creatures, but also in human form. They are the Jews!

Just as it is often hard to perceive bacteria, so, too, it is often impossible to recognize the Jew. Not every Jew has the same racial characteristics! Not every Jew has a crooked nose or protruding ears! Not every Jew has a protruding lower lip or black, curly hair! Not every Jew has the typical Jewish eyes and flat feet! No! It is often hared to recognize a Jew. One must look very carefully to avoid being fooled. The variety in the Jew’s appearance is a great danger for other peoples.

A person with an infectious disease can easily spread the bacteria to others living nearby. What is true for bacteria is also true of the Jews! A people whose land is next to a country that has been infected by the Jews can easily fall victim to the Jewish bacterium itself. An example! Germany had Poland as a neighbor to its east. At that time, millions of Jews lived in Poland. The Jewish bacterium moved over to us and spread Jewish disease in our country. This disease would have ruined us if Adolf Hitler had not saved us at the last minute.

Just as bacteria multiply enormously, so also does the Jewry once it has entered a people. An example! A few thousand years ago, the Jews migrated to Palestine from the east. In that rich land, the Jewish bacterium multiplied enormously. Soon they had taken possession of all of Palestine, and either destroyed or driven away the peoples that had once inhabited this prosperous land.

Bacteria bring death and destruction to a person by poisoning his blood. Just like the bacterium, the Jews bring plague and decline to the peoples they infect. They do this by race mixing and infecting Gentile peoples with Jewish thinking. They maintain, for example, that all humans are equal. But that is not true. It is a terrible lie!

Nothing is sacred to the Jew. He holds the laws of other peoples in no honor. He knows nothing of loyalty and decency. He knows nothing of love or friendship. He only knows one thing: money, and more money! He will use any method he can find to make money. And when a Gentile people is infected by such thinking, the Jewish bacterium sinks deeper into a people’s soul. The whole people becomes sick, and finally is ruined.

Doctors have already discovered many good ways to combat the harmful effects of bacteria. But we have not yet been able to exterminate (auszurotten) bacteria.

It is much the same with the Jew, Many peoples have taken effective measures against the Jewish bacterium. They have passed laws against the Jew! They have driven the Jew from the center of public life! They have forced the Jew to live in special areas (ghettos)! But no people has yet succeeded in fully getting rid of the Jew. The enemy is always still there! Even when a people is itself free of the Jews, there is no guarantee that it will remain so in the future! The Jewish bacterium is loose in many other countries in the world! There is always a danger of falling victim once more to the Jewish plague!

As long as there are diphtheria bacteria, there will be diphtheria! And as long as there are Jews living in the world, there will be a Jewish danger.

An Appeal to the Youth of the World

Eleven stories in this book have told us about the impact of familiar and unfamiliar creatures in this world. Some of the stories were funny, and gave us something to laugh about. We learned how a pair of starlings drove insolent sparrows from their nest. We learned about the unusual experience of Hitler Youth lad Klaus in a “bed bug hotel.” We learned about an unusual animal that can change its color and the shape of its body. We learned about a poodle-pug-dachshund-pinscher that caused an uproar in a whole city neighborhood.

Those were the amusing stories. Other stories, however, were more serious, and gave reason to think. We learned about the battle between bees and drones. We learned about the tragic fate of a pair of grasshoppers, about the insatiable bloodthirstiness of hyenas, about a terrible plague of locusts, about the treachery of a poisonous serpent, of the hidden effects of a tapeworm, and about the terrible danger we face from bacteria.

At the end of each story, we made comparisons between the animal and human worlds. And we learned that Jews pose the same danger to humanity as drones to bees, the same danger that the coo-coo is to the grasshopper, the sparrow to the starling, and so on. Later, we learned about the Jewish brood of poison vipers, of Jewish parasitism, and finally, about the Jewish world plague. We learned to see the Jew the way he really is, how he lives.

*

Adolf Hitler broke the power of Jewry in Germany. The Führer’s deed obligates us to keep wide awake, to always educate people. It is not true that the Jew has already been defeated! It is not true that our people is safe from the Jew for all time! It is not true that the Jewish danger is finally past! We today who are building a new Germany and a new Europe under Adolf Hitler’s leadership will not carry out the final and decisive reckoning with Jewry! No! The final and decisive reckoning with Jewry is reserved for our children and their children.

That is why we write this book for you, boys and girls of the German people! You are called to finish the work that the Führer has begun. You must never forget those men who fought All-Judah at a time when it still was in power. These were the men who laughed as they went into prison, but continued their fight against the Jew. These were the men who had to sacrifice their own honor to preserve the honor of their people. A German youth that draws its strength from these models, and fights the Jews with the same determination, must and will destroy forever the Jewish threat.

The battle against the Jews is not only a matter for the German people. The Jewish threat is a world threat. The whole world must join in the battle against the world enemy. What good will it do humanity if a single people and its allies defeat the Jew, while the rest of the world continues to suffer Jewish slavery! What good does it do humanity if one people renders the Jewish parasite harmless, but it continues doing its terrible work in other countries and other parts of the world! What good does it do humanity of one people wins the battle against evil, while the rest of the world continues to be enslaved by the Jews!

“We call the youth of the world!”

Every four years, this cry goes out to the whole world. Thousands of young men and women come together for the greatest sports festival of the peoples, the Olympic Games. In peaceful competition, they show how they have strengthened their bodies over years of effort. The work and exercise unites the youth of the entire world. Youth knows that the peoples can only be great, healthy, and strong when they strengthen their bodies and their spirits through gymnastics and sports.

As long as the Jewish world plague infects the peoples, youth’s strivings will be in vain. From the beginning, the Jew was the incarnation of filth and ugliness, of depravity and decay. Jewry is determined to frustrate Gentile humanity’s strivings for beauty, nobility, and elevated values. It wants to drag humanity into the swamp. As long as the Jewish world enemy is at work, the world cannot rest.

Therefore, we call the youth of the world! We call it to a battle for the freedom of humanity. The end of the Jewish parasite of the peoples will forever free the world from “drones,” “locusts,” “bed bugs,” “hyenas,” “poisonous serpents,” “bacteria,” and the “poodle-pug-dachsund-pinscher” in human form!

Found at https://research.calvin.edu/german-propaganda-archive/pudel.htm

