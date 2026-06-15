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John Orban's avatar
John Orban
4h

I caught my wife (now retired and "volunteering" for a variety of local charitable groups) preparing for a "class" of children about the German death camps. I couldn't confront her directly because our marriage is hanging on by a thread, and I'm too damned old to go out and find another wife.

So I told her not to make a big deal out of Anne Frank since that myth was debunked in the 90s. Of course, I got no response from her; she's already pissed off at me for declaring my "Denier" status. (I could have probably handled that better, but I had just finished twelve hours of Europa and was fuming. I should have TRIED to cool off for a day or two.)

But that's how it persists. They "educate" the kids, just like they did me seventy years ago. (MFers). I know there is a special place in Hell for those who intentionally (or not) mislead God's children into the lies of the Devil.

God have mercy on our souls.

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Jim Rizoli's avatar
Jim Rizoli
3h

It's amazing that a lie could be the basis of Holocaust deaths....There were NO homicidal gas chambers in any of the camps yet many survivors talk about people being gassed in them. So why are there so many convincing (in their minds) these stories? We thank the movies for that. Movies like Shoah, Holocaust, Schindler's list and many others showed them to be true and they were used to kill people when there was no evidence of them existing. Movies tend to do that, you know make things up. So the Jews who went to those movies incorporated these lies into their lives as happening to them when they were in the camps. With so many people telling these stories ad nauseam, they got othesr to believe these lies....so the myth becomes reality.

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