The source: “Der Eid auf Adolf Hitler,” Rudolf Hess, Reden (Munich: Zentralverlag der NSDAP, 1938), pp. 10-14.

German men, German women, German boys, German girls, over a million of you are gathered in many places in all of Germany!

On this the anniversary of the proclamation of the party’s program, you will together swear an oath of loyalty and obedience…