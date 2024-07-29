The source: Joseph Goebbels, Der Nazi-Sozi (Elberfeld: Verlag der Nationalsozialistischen Briefe, 1927).
Ten Commandments for Each National Socialist
The homeland is the mother of your life — never forget that!
1. Your fatherland is Germany. Love it more than anything else, and more in deed than in word.
2. Germany’s enemies are your enemies; hate them wit…
