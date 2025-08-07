Recently I came across something very insightful about the deviant mode of thought that characterizes the Jew. The following is from a book titled The Riddle of the Jew’s Success in which its author, Theodor Fritsch, very articulately describes the nature of the Jewish mode of thinking.

For those unfamiliar with the book, it was published in 1927 and it went from being a bestseller before the end of WWII, to having 99.9% of its copies destroyed by the Allied forces after the war. Today, it is virtually banned worldwide.

Statue in Berlin Park, 1936, of Theodor Fritsch ‘crushing the jew’. Inscription reads “There can be no health for the people until the Jews have been extirpated”.

“The nature of the Jewish mode of thinking is such that it functions quite differently to the normal understanding. The Jew thinks, as it were, round the corner; his thoughts travel by the opposite path to the natural one. Whilst the Aryan intelligence directs itself towards production and building up, the Jew is meditating everywhere on confusion and exhaustion, on ruin and dismemberment. He seeks his advantage in the injuries of others, his advancement in the oppression of his fellow men, who do not happen to be Jews.

Theodor Fritsch (1852-1933)

“Jewish thought is always of a negative nature; the Jew is the born bacillus of decomposition. Hence it is that a healthy human mode of thinking can only follow the Jewish speculative machinations with great difficulty; and for the same reason, the Jew remains an incomprehensible being to the majority of mankind. The Jew is well acquainted with our mode of thinking and feeling, but we know nothing about his. The Jew reckons with certainty upon our straight forward conclusions, but we are quite unable to keep step with his crooked thoughts. The Jew therefore seldom makes a miscalculation when dealing with a German, but the German almost always, when dealing with the Jew.

“The Jew tries to guide our thoughts into a direction where he can follow their sequence closely — so closely that we are bound to fall into the trap laid for us. He has learnt to think the thoughts of other men in advance; we, however, have not practised the art of following the zigzag workings of his mind. And thus the Jew has acquired an apparent superiority over us which, however, in the final analysis, is only based on a habitual perversion of the natural way of thinking and feeling. His whole endeavour has but one aim, namely, to direct the impulses and activities of others in order to misuse the same. The Jew is not a natural being with straightforward impulses; everything in him is diverted and perverted. His warped mind is simply a machine for provoking and harassing. Anyone who has not gradually learned to know the eccentricity and subtlety of the Jewish mode of thinking by long personal intercourse with Jews themselves — and naturally very few Christians have the opportunity to gain this experience — is quite incapable of pursuing the Jewish train of thought unless he has obtained insight into the true Jewish spirit by reading the Rabbinical writings. Everything there — based on direct denial of reason and morality — is turned topsy-turvy, and is directed against the natural feelings and disposition of humanity. He, who has not studied, in some measure, the books of the Talmud, will never come to a right understanding concerning the Jews.

“All the motives and activities of the Jewish brain are directed towards obtaining advantage and material gain. And, in spite of this, the Jew imagines that, especially with regard to morality, he is a very exalted being. No one speaks more effusively about ethical values than the Jews, but whoever takes the trouble to examine what they understand by that expression, discovers that they mean the art of seeking their advantage by means of the understanding, under the pretext that they are engaged in some praise-worthy and unselfish effort. If one wished to sum up Jewish morality in one concise phrase, it would read as follows: “All is moral which brings advantage.” The Jew is incapable of applying a higher standard to the values in life than that of advantage or profit.

“The Jewish perception can be formulated in yet another way: “Morality is the art of overreaching other people, and of creating, at the same time, the impression of a benevolent disposition — in fact, of representing what is in reality an offence against others as an act of charity.” (During the recent war, we had ample opportunity of admiring with what masterly skill this doctrine was put into practice by the English statesmen, who had graduated in the Talmudic school.)

“Sombart quotes one passage from the “Universal treasure house of Commerce”, which presents the sound morality of a merchant of the old school in the most striking contrast to the present day Jewish perception. “If you happen to be the sole possessor of a particular class of goods, you are entitled to a fair and honest profit, that is to say, your conscience must be satisfied that you have not exceeded what is Christian like, and your mind must be at rest upon this point.” The Jew is incapable of understanding a moral summons like the above; it would, in fact, excite his derision. The religious and moral command had always the first consideration in all Christian business in olden times; it remained for the Jew to chase all morality out of the economic world. He regards everything which brings profit as permissible. He has made the mammonistic idea the dominating influence in our life, with his dogma: “He who serves Mammon pleases God” — for the real God of the Jew is Mammon, a fact which, Karl Marx, himself of Jewish descent, openly admitted.”

It’s interesting to note that in 1902, Fritsch opened his own publishing house, and released the first 10,000 copies of a periodical called ‘The Hammer’, which would be the standard bearer for his ‘Hammer Verlag’ publishing house. Germans from every walk of life began to form ‘Hammer Leagues’, which evolved into the ‘ReichsHammerBund’ and later became known as the GermanOrden, and finally became known as ‘The Thule Society’ which soon thereafter transferred their energies into the Nationalist Socialists German Workers Party (NSDAP).

In 1927 Fritsch gave his nod of approval to Adolf Hitler and the National Socialists and began to refer to Hitler as the ‘Savior of Germany’. Hitler himself referred to Fritsch as the ‘PastMaster of the Movement’, the highest honor that the present Master could bestow on another.

Upon reading The Riddle of the Jew’s Success, one will clearly understand why the jews DO NOT want any of the writings of Theodor Fritsch to be widely known within the public domain.

Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/nature-jewish-mode-thinking/

