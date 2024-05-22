Recently I came across something very insightful about the deviant mode of thought that characterizes the Jew. The following is from a book titled The Riddle of the Jew’s Success in which its author, Theodor Fritsch, very articulately describes the nature of the Jewish mode of thinking.
For those unfamiliar with the book, it was published in 1927 and it …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.