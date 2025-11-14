Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SS Man's avatar
SS Man
22m

This guy gets it.

https://youtu.be/QFgcqB8-AxE?si=ujkYizO3DcFPhVQj

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SS Man's avatar
SS Man
23m

This backs what I have always said, democracy doesn’t work when you have a nation of morons, because morons elect morons and then we are led by morons.

The Jew has ensured that all western nations are flooded with foreign morons to solidify the moron vote. This way the Jew can easily sway and control those elected to power for their own ends.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ava Wolfe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture