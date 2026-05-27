The National Socialist Book Burnings 1933 - The Truth

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1916The National Socialist Book Burnings 1933 - The TruthAva WolfeMay 27, 20261916ShareTranscriptThis video is by Zoomer Historian. You can find him here on substack Zoomer Historian and on X.Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsEuropa the Last Battle (The Blitzkrieg Edition)May 24 • Ava WolfeDr. William Luther Pierce - What We Can DoMay 20 • Ava WolfeHistory Channel Secret Luftwaffe Aircraft of WWII ✪ Aircraft Documentary HDMay 13 • Ava WolfeWhy Did Germany Fight Till The End In World War 2May 6 • Ava WolfeDEBUNKED - UNIT 731 May 5 • Ava WolfeInterview with Rochus Misch – The last bodyguard of Hitler, and people related to him.May 1 • Ava WolfeThe Genocide of Russia's Old BelieversApr 29 • Ava Wolfe