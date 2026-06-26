Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

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SS Man's avatar
SS Man
2h

Bad ass.

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Kenneth J Hinnenkamp's avatar
Kenneth J Hinnenkamp
5h

Correction. Soviets were not expecting the German invasion. They were preparing to invade Europe and removed their defensive barriers. Read Icebreaker.

https://archive.org/details/icebreaker-suvarov

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