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Allaha the Father's avatar
Allaha the Father
6hEdited

Great post, Ava! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 There was no HOLOCAUST! 100% of everything calling itself "Jewish" for well over 1150 years now is a BANISHED demon.

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John Orban's avatar
John Orban
9h

I find it interesting that there seems to be plenty of evidence that there was no Holocaust (well, except the murder of millions of Ukrainians by Stalin and the Bolsheviks). Yet the only response is for "the other side" to pass "anti-Semitic" laws (whatever that means since they are NOT Semites) and throw the researchers in jail. That ALONE seems convincing evidence that the Holocaust was a fraud designed to extort money out of wealthy Jews, and, of course, what was left of Germany.

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