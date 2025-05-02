The change which has taken place in the German Nation since it has been conquered by National Socialism can be seen most clearly in the attitude which the worker has assumed towards the new German Government, and in the esteem which the worker and his work have found in the Government.

By Aryan Sun April 20, 2025

ABOVE: With the workers in Siemensstadt.

The Leader and the German Worker

By Dr. Robert Ley

The change which has taken place in the German Nation since it has been conquered by National Socialism can be seen most clearly in the attitude which the worker has assumed towards the new German Government, and in the esteem which the worker and his work have found in the Government.

ABOVE: The Leader lays the foundation wall of the Community Hall in the Adolf Hitler Reclamation.

ABOVE: Young workers with the Leader in the Chancellery on the 1st of May, 1934.

Workers as a social class came into being at a time when liberalistic thoughts became the prevalent ideology in Europe. Liberalism has always viewed work as something unpleasant, almost dishonourable. Its highest ideal was to live off the work of others. Man’s most desirable goal no longer lay in helping to build the future of the Nation, contributing his labours and deriving joy in doing so, but in discarding as quickly as possible the unpleasant situation of having to work, and then living as a pensioner or from his interest, ideally also drawing more money from the management of his wealth and properties, or as a middleman in trade.

It is obvious that such an attitude to life necessarily led to a downgrading of the work ethic, and we can reproduce the scale of worth of any work and its standing in the following way: At the top of the ladder there is the unemployment of the well to do, then work involving monetary or goods trade, then intellectual work, and, finally, manual work.

This was really the dirtiest and most debasing thing which could happen to an individual, and whoever was unfortunate enough to have to work with his own hands to earn his living, was already fully degraded and excluded from the better circles of society. He was impossible. Just how deeply this liberalistic attitude poisoned popular sentiment is shown by the mere fact that even the worker himself, who day after day had to slave away at his job, saw himself almost as an outcast, and scraped together all his pennies to enable his son to become something better, perhaps a craftsman.

The son in turn used every penny of his meagre earnings to send his son to a grammar school, or at least to some better school, however hard the son found Latin and mathematics. The father himself did not specifically say that he did this so that his son may one day have an easier life, or be better equipped for life, in short, that he may have things better than the father, but so that one day in the future he may be something better than the father.

Can the insanity of this way of thinking be understood? This was the sort of insanity which was systematically supported by Marxism, which took great pains to reinforce further the inferiority complex of the German working man imposed on him from above by liberalistic arrogance. Marxism continually dinned into the worker the feeling that he was a disinherited person, a mere proletarian, and that his hatred should therefore be directed at the better class.

What an execrable crime committed in the name of Liberalism and Marxism, caste spirit and class spirit, and class hatred!

Under Marxist enticement, the worker thought he was improving his working conditions by refusing to work; under Liberal stultification, large numbers of educated people preferred to go hungry rather than dirty their hands with solid work. The German saying Work does not degrade! was corrupted to Work degrades! The propertied and well to do saw in the worker a lowly slave. The worker took his revenge by viewing employers as leeches and parasites, and treating them as such in his dealings with them. However, neither group noticed that their attitude and consequent dealings would soon destroy the Nation to which they both belonged for better or for worse.

This is where the incredible work of Adolf Hitler begins. He recognised that it was not a question of either the haves or the have nots, the employer or the employed; and that Marxism was not to be wiped out without the eradication of an arrogant and reactionary Liberalism, and he instilled a completely new and at the same time age old set of values into the Nation. His short, lucid sentences made the Nation sit up and listen. At first, only a few, then, more and more, and finally everyone came to see that for a whole century they had been wandering about in the deepest, most terrible darkness. It was as if a blindfold had been taken from their eyes, and suddenly they were bestowed with a new insight.

In the light of this new insight everything which up to now had been hostile, and had seemed to be an irreconcilable difference, became deadly enemies to this insubstantial void. However, the Leader taught one thing: You are nothing, your Nation is everything. When you work, you work for the nation. Work is therefore an honour. There is no distinction in work. The work of a General Director has no more intrinsic worth and is no better than the work of a street cleaner.

It does not depend on what sort of work you do, but how you do your work. Anyone who does not work loses his honour in the National Community. Work is not degrading, but ennobling, irrespective of whether it is achieved with the mind or the sweat of your brow.

ABOVE: At the Blohm and Voss Shipyards in 1934.

ABOVE: Reich Party Day, 1935. the Leader with Dr. Ley inspecting a troop of workers.

ABOVE: The Leader at the Automobile Exhibition of 1935 in Berlin.

ABOVE: Laying of the foundation stone for the new Reich Bank, May, 1934.

Disgrace is brought about only by leading a parasitic existence and showing contempt for a working National Comrade. And these sentences did not remain mere theory. If perhaps in 1933 the German worker, misled by Marxism, and the reactionary stultified Liberals were sceptical and believed that National Socialism may not have been totally serious with this philosophy of life, this attitude changed in no time.

Today the German worker is the proudest follower of the Leader who rescued him from his proletarian existence, restored to him and his work the honour of which Liberalism and Marxism together had robbed him, who finally gave back to him what he had always been struggling for deep in his soul, namely, to be a respected man amongst his fellow men, to be worth just as much in his work as the next man, distinguished only by his achievement and his efficiency.

When this came about, the German workers followed the Leader with great enthusiasm, each one of them unanimously stood behind the leading worker of the Reich, and even the liberals among the propertied class changed their ideas to the National Socialist way of thinking. In the third year of the National Socialist Reich, this new work ethic found its outward expression in the final stabilisation of the German Labour Front as an organisation which includes all creative German men, from the General Director to the apprentice. From this day on there are in Germany only German working men and German businesses. The nobility of Work reigns supreme in Germany.

However, this could only be achieved because every single person in the German Nation learned a new way of thinking, and began to look at the world from the point of view of National Socialism. The Leader once said: Whoever wants to be a true Socialist must personally have suffered need. The German working masses know that the Leader himself was for many years a manual worker and personally experienced the pains which are associated with labouring from morning until evening, in sun, rain and wind, in frost and heat. Only such a man could think the thought behind National Socialism.

He knew what he was talking about when he spoke of the honour of work, and the masses understood it exactly. Here is the mysterious bond which links the German worker with his Leader. He freed the worker from his slavelike existence, and gave him back the honour of the free man. Thus National Socialism today rests safely and soundly on the workforce.

Thus it is therefore only a matter of course that on the national holiday of the German Nation on the 1st of May, the Leader should welcome in the Chancellery delegations of German workers, and in these delegations is represented the whole of the German workforce, white collar workers and blue collar workers. They come as guests of the Nation from all the Districts of the Reich, by aeroplane and by train, and they stay in the great hotels of the metropolis. They bring the Leader the gifts of German industry, the greetings of their comrades, and the assurance of their loyalty, their love and their faith. They all come face to face with him before they drive with him to the massive rallies on the Day of German Labour.

ABOVE: A visit to the Bavarian Motor Works.

ABOVE: The Mercedes Benz racing car built at the instigation of The Leader.

ABOVE: A statesman among the workers carries himself like this.

ABOVE: A visit to the industries of Rhineland-Westphalia.

ABOVE: A visit to a factory. A representative of the workforce greets The Leader.

ABOVE: The Labour Service attends to land reclamation.

If, individually, there are still many things to be improved, if mistakes still occur here and there, and difficulties arise due to need and lack of judgement, if disappointments are still with us, if the material situation of the workforce has not yet improved, if in some areas there is still evidence of self interest and meanness, if there are still some people unwilling to accept the new gospel of the honour of work – these are all only minor, peripheral things. The worker is not concerned by this, because the word stands and the word must be left standing, the word of the nobility of Work.

Only from such a way of thinking can the activity of the German Labour Front be understood. Previously, who would have concerned himself with the state of working conditions in which the German worker laboured for his nation? Today the Department Of Beauty Of Work has the responsibility of ensuring that the German working man carries on his work in dignified places, and not in ramshackle sheds. Through Strength Through Joy, the German worker has time for holidays and relaxation; today he wanders happily, and often for the first time, through his beautiful Fatherland; today he travels in his own ships to the magic of the southern seas and lands, to the exalted beauty of the north.

Today, like every German National Comrade, the worker enjoys the magnificent achievements of German drama and German music, the best German orchestras, the best German opera and theatre performances, and the best German films. He is entertained by programmes on the radio. He can take up every sort of sport. However, the content of his new existence is not characterised by hedonism, diversion and physical impulses, but by the noble and genuine pleasure he derives from his physical labours, from nature and culture.

Whoever works hard should also be able to enjoy himself thoroughly, so that his value to the Nation increases. No longer does the scourge of unemployment cripple the nation. Millions have already returned to their place of work, and those still waiting are under the care of the whole Nation. Trustees ensure that the worker’s rights and his honour are not affected, and the manager is just as responsible for the well being of his employees as his employers, working with him, are responsible for the prospering of the business in which they work together.

Here the fundamental difference between National Socialism and the past is most clearly marked: everywhere in the past there were only presidents and chairmen, and then the common herd. There were chairmen of the boards, of the administration, of the parties, of the unions, of the employers groups, of social benefits committees and strike committees. Today we have the Leader of the whole Nation, and behind him a leader (or leaders), of whom each one has his particular field or a group of people. Previously, everyone chaired a meeting of others, everyone took to their chairs, and there was no goal or defined path.

Today there is direction, a defined path and a goal; everyone has been broken up, and everyone marches behind The Leader. In language and in speech, the whole difference between the two times is also expressed.

Everyone, however, knows that he has only one man to thank for all this, and that man is Adolf Hitler, who created National Socialism, put the common good before self interest, put an end to class struggle from above and below, from the left and the right, by proclaiming the honour of work and of service to the Nation. So that this doctrine, which has made the German worker the upholder of the Government, may never again go astray, the National Socialist Labour Service has been created. Here every German National Comrade, before he is allowed to work for personal gain, must contribute with his own hands to the benefit of the Nation.

The Leader dispelled from Germany arrogance and contempt, jealousy and hatred where work and possessions were concerned. He gave to his Folk pride and honour in being a worker, and the responsibility of serving the whole Nation. The German worker today is happy to be a free man in a free country. He is the leading worker in the world. Centuries to come will envy him this position. He, however, thanks from the bottom of his heart the man who gave him all this – The Leader.

ABOVE: This is how the German farmers greet their Leader, Adolf Hitler. Bückeberg, 1935.

ABOVE” The International Automobile Exhibition in Berlin, 1935: The Protector of The Automobile Industry.

Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/the-leader-and-the-german-worker/

