Das Reich's 8th Company used a unique company symbol known as the Springender Teufel. According to veteran and Panzer ace SS-Standartenjunker Will Fey, a member of SS-Panzer-Regiment 2 Das Reich, found a strange metal figure in the streets of Kharkov after the battle in March 1943. He named it the Jumping Devil and the gnome was adopted by Das Reich's heavy Tiger company in the early summer of 1943. They stenciled it onto the turrets for the Kursk offensive. You can see it in this photo:

Pz.Kpfw. Tiger S13 of 8./SS-Panzer-Regiment 2 Das Reich

Here are a few of the Jumping Devils:

Jumping Devils

More Jumping Devils

Even more Jumping Devils

Share

Leave a comment