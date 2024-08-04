The source: Robert Ley, “Wir oder die Juden...,” Die Hoheitsträger 3 (May 1939), pp. 4-6.

In human life, a leader must emerge who can win others with his faith and make them happy. That is where leadership comes from. The same is true of nations. A nation and a race are called to make the others happy. One nation must rise above the others, and raise the…