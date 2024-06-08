There once was a wealthy "person of the Jewish faith" named David Sassoon --- who, like his father, had served as treasurer to the pashas (governors) of Ottoman-ruled Baghdad (in modern day Iraq). Eventually, the people and a new pasha turned against the Jewish money manipulators (surprise surprise). In the early 1830's -- as the result of a corruption scandal -- David and his brother Joseph left "anti-Semitic" Baghdad to seek new scams in new lands.

.

Joseph Sassoon settled in the city of Aleppo (modern day Syria) where he established a merchant house. Later on, his business interests spread to Alexandria, Thessaloniki, and Athens. The business empire included a shipping company and a money exchange house. His five sons later branched out in different directions.

.

But it was David -- who led the community's exodus to Bombay (now known as Mumbai, India) -- that established the branch of the Sassoon Family which was to rank among the wealthiest and most respected and influential dynasties in the world. David Sassoon and his eight sons profited handsomely from several different types of businesses. They made a fortune in textiles; but the trade which really raked in the shekels for the new "Indians" later dubbed "the Rothschilds of the East" was in selling opium, aka narcotics, aka "dope" in China.

THE FIRST OPIUM WAR (1839-1842)

.

The First Opium War was fought between the United Kingdom and the Qing dynasty of China, mainly over the trade in opium. The privately owned British East India Company, (cough cough, Rothschild, cough cough) had been growing opium in India and smuggling it into China illegally. The influx of narcotics reversed the trade surplus which China had enjoyed while creating millions of opium addicts. Understandably, Chinese officials were not pleased about the British India-China opium trade.

.

In 1839, the Emperor instructed viceroy Lin Zexu to stop the trade. To that end, Lin wrote a letter to British Queen Victoria appealing to her moral responsibility to stop the opium trade. Little did the viceroy know that by that time, Queen Victoria was already just a figurehead. It was Rothschild and his ilk that ruled Britannia. There was no response to the letter.

Finally, Lin resorted to force by confiscating all supplies and ordering a blockade of foreign ships and confiscation of their cargoes of opium. The British Rothschild government responded by dispatching its sophisticated heavy gunboats to defeat those of the Chinese. The Chinese were forced to sign the Treaty of Nanking in 1842 --- which granted treaty ports to foreign merchants, imposed reparations, and ceded Hong Kong Island to the British Empire.

.

Thanks to that unjust war, by the 1840s, Sassoon and sons came to dominate the opium trade between India and China. Branching out from Bombay, the drug smuggling low-lives established operations in some of the Chinese port cities which the British now controlled --- Shanghai, Hong Kong and Canton. In time, Shanghai would become notorious for its opium use, prostitution and other vices. The dope, and the shekels, were really flowing now!

THE SECOND OPIUM WAR (1856-1860)

Resentment over the humiliating Treaty of Nanjing and continued concern over the hated opium trade that was, by this time, completely dominated by the Sassoons, caused the Chinese to again rise up against British (Rothschild) imperialism. Again, the British (this time joined by Rothschild France) -- would be victorious.

The 2nd Opium War resulted in the Treaty of Tientsin in 1858, which was even more unjust and humiliating than the previous treaty. The terms:

* Imposed reparations upon China for the expenses of the recent war.

* Ten more ports were forced open to European control

* The opium trade was legalized

* China was forced to admit foreign traders and missionaries

.

Both in the short term and in the long run, these events were very bad for once-prosperous China; but very good for the drug-dealing Sassoons and the money-lending / stock-owning Rothschilds.

THE SASSOONS BECOME "ENGLISHMEN"

.

As easily as David had gone from being an "Arab" to an "Indian," so too did his son Abdullah (born in Baghdad) transition from "Indian" to being an 'Englishman." He simply changed his first name to Albert, moved to London, and was granted the title of "Baronette." The son of David -- also a drug dealer -- was now "Sir" Albert Sassoon.

.

"Sir" Albert's title passed on to his son, "Sir" Edward Sassoon. The 2nd Baronette became most noteworthy for serving as a member of the British Parliament and marrying Aline Caroline de Rothschild -- the granddaughter of "nobleman" James de Rothschild (Paris branch) and great granddaughter of Rothschild patriarch Mayer Amschel. She was known as, "Lady Sassoon." The Sassoons and the Rothschilds -- a marriage of money-grubbing families from hell. The titled couple spawned "Sir" Philip Sassoon, 3rd Baronet -- who also held a seat in Parliament.

.

From the late 1800s until 1903, Rachel Beer (a Sassoon), also owned two influential newspapers -- The Sunday Times and The Observer -- both left-leaning, of course.

Other Sassoon cousins made their mark in business and "philanthropy" --- which is how elite criminals buy influence and status -- and some ended up in New York. Unlike the undying influence of the Rothschilds, the Sassoons, though still with us, fizzled about 50 years ago.

.

But the evil deeds inflicted upon 19th Century China by "the West" (cough cough) are still remembered as what the Chinese refer to as "the Century of Humiliation." As it was with the African slave trade and the Iraq war, elite Jews do the oppressing -- and "white westerners" get the full historical blame. The Italian-based American poet Ezra Pound -- who ended up being wrongly arrested and then committed to an American insane asylum for 7 years after World War II -- best summed up this dynamic during a wartime radio address aimed at Britain:

Tell it, Mr. Pound. Tell it!

Found at https://www.realnewsandhistory.com/sassoons/

Share

Leave a comment