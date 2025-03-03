It was the Sassoon family which turned the normal Chinese dislike and distrust of foreigners into hatred. David Sassoon made the Opium Trade in China from 1832 until he died in 1864. His family carried on the Trade under our Flag and made huge fortunes. The British took the blame, and now the Chinese loathe us; just as we took the blame for the Jewish atrocities at Nurem苑erg, Spandau and elsewhere in Germany, so that the Germans now hate us.

Backed by the Sassoons, the Shanghai Opium Monopoly existed until 1917 under the Jew Edward Ezra, its Managing Com衫ittee being composed entirely of Jews and Indians. Not only did the British Flag protect the Sassoons in this abominable trade which the Manchus did all they could to prevent, even to the extent of war, but also these Jews were welcomed in England instead of being ostracised. Royalty petted them and they intermarried with Aryan aristocrats. Some became Baronets and one a Minister of the Government.

When the Freemason, Sun Yat-Sen, began his revolutionary movement at Canton, the Jew Morris Cohen, a British subject, be苞ame his aide-de-camp and was sent by Sun around the globe to get military experts for his revolutionary army. On Sun Yat-Sen's death bed this Jew was commended to Chiang Kai-Shek and he was employed as liaison officer between the Canton Government and all foreign Consulates-General. Cohen became known in China as Moi-Sha, and was made Military Counsellor to the Cantonese Forces, and a General, although still a British subject.

As late as 1939, Cohen was travelling the high seas under the protection of our Flag. The last we heard of him was late in 1945 when he emerged from a Japanese prisoner-of-war camp. The South African Sunday Express described him as "the guiding genius behind the War-Lords of China".

The Soviet Jew, Jacob Borodin (real name M. Grusenberg) was sent by the Kremlin with the Jew Joffe, in 1923, to try and bolshevise Sun Yat-Sen and became Chief Political Adviser to the Kuomintang. His wife, a Jewess, spied in China for the Soviets. When Sun died, Borodin was left in charge and it was he who appointed Chiang Kai-Shek to succeed Sun in 1926. However, in 1927 a raid was made by Chang Tso-Ling on the Soviet Embassy at Pekin, which revealed the scope and extent of the Soviet plot to bolshevise China, and the Borodins were arrested and imprisoned.

In 1923 the notorious Jew, Trebitsch Lincoln, ex-M.P. in Britain, headed a Chinese mission to get arms for Wu Pei Fu, a War-Lord with a fine character, but failed, probably purposely, in the attempt. After that, Lincoln drifted about, too mistrusted in China for any other important role.

The Soviet General, B. K. Galen, who was really a Jew called Chesin, and was nicknamed Blucher, accompanied the "Armenian" Soviet Delegate Karachan to Pekin in 1924 where a treaty was made with Chang Tso-Ling by which the Chinese Eastern Railway was handed over to the Soviets. This placed the movement of troops at the mercy of the Bolsheviks. The intrigues and bribery by which this surrender by Chang Tso-Ling was obtained were carried out through the medium of a Jewish timber magnate called S. Skidelski. At once, the Railway was placed in charge of the Jews Gekker, Koslowsky and Snamensky (Zamyensky). To continue with the career of General "Galen", he became Chief Military Adviser to Chiang Kai-Shek in 1926.

Now for the Soviet Jew S. A. Gekker: As early as 1922; he has been Military Adviser to the Mongolian Bolshevik Government, and in 1924 he was made Head Political Commissar on the Chinese Eastern Railway aforesaid. This appointment was at the hands of the Jew, M. D. Lashewitz, who was President of the Board of Railway Control in Moscow.

Nor must the Jew, A. Joffe, be forgotten. We have already met him as head of the Soviet Mission to Sun Yat-Sen, when, with the Jew, Jacob Borodin, he tried to develop Sovietism. Later he became Political Adviser to Chiang Kai-Shek in 1926 and orga要ised the Red Section of the Kuomintang.

High up in the Political Department of the Red Army in China were also the two Jews, W. N. Levitschev and J. B. Gamarnik, who in 1936 was its head.

The Nanking Ministry of Finance has always been dominated by Jews, viz: Kann, L. Rajchman and R. Haas. In England, the Jew Billmeir helped, with his merchant fleet, to take Soviet arms to China in 1938.

Finally, the Jew Ben Kizer (U.S.A.) was appointed head of Unrra in China, and as everyone knows, it fell to pieces in corruption.

Enough has been said to prove that every real key-position in the process of the Bolshevik destruction of China has been Jewish.

ARNOLD LEESE.

Published by Arnold Leese, 20, Pewley Hill, Guildford, Surrey.

Below: Here is an example of another Leese article on China:

Found at http://www.mourningtheancient.com/index1.htm

