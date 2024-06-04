Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bacon Commander's avatar
Bacon Commander
Jun 5, 2024Edited

"The establishment’s best hope is that the current wave of anti-Jewish fervor is merely a passing fad, like QAnon, the Tea Party, or the “libertarian moment.” Could some new political fad eventually come along that makes anti-Semitism look passé? “You’re still hating Jews? Don’t you know that the Jews are just pawns of the shapeshifting reptilians?” Not likely. The difference is that QAnon and libertarianism are easily debunkable, whereas anti-Semitism is thousands of years old. Once someone is red-pilled on the JQ, they never take the blue pill and go back to sleep."

The correlations presented in the first statement are appropriate and i know that for truth-seekers, who are willing to enforce personal integrity at great cost, the last statement is also true. However, the sheeple are tossed to and fro on the secular seas with great regularity - in fact that is the expected norm and they are the majority.

I'd say it's almost a toss-up except for the fact that i don't see any way to stop the Great Reset as a whole - it's happening right now, in real time, in real life. Also, i don't know that God has scheduled us for another win before Jesus returns. I mean, it could be that, but it would literally require Divine Intervention. As far as i can tell, it's going to get a a whole lot worse before it gets better.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ava Wolfe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture