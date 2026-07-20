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Diane K King's avatar
Diane K King
7h

Most excellent. Thank you, Monika for your expose and sources. I must declare I'm sure with all that the Third Reich knew and learned about the jews, it showed a great deal of restraint to have ONLY ONE day of boycott against jewish products. As I understand it, this boycott against German goods continued for years, (until Kristallnacht?) AH was still in negotiations concerning the great deportation of jews in the transfer agreement to the middle east and really didn't want to sully the negotiations. Truly, I believe, he felt that the priority was to GET THEM OUT for now - then all of this would be resolved. He was right.

Added to that, the WANNSEE Conference was NOT a gathering of NS brainstorming of how to exterminate the jews, but what to do with the jews after the war. It seemed, based on AHs antipathy toward deporting so many to Palestine, that that was merely a temporary measure. Based on numerous sources, the intended living space for the jews would have been in Russia, once that situation was settled. (Kind of a 'back where you came from')

Interview with Lina Heydrich, Wife of Reinhard Heydrich, Apr 13, 2025

https://old.bitchute.com/video/XFCMkPlSK3wY/

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Brigadoon's avatar
Brigadoon
2h

dare to question the official narratives. We have all been subjected to a relentless campaign of psychological warfare for several generations, through the popular mainstream news media, politics, our religious institutions, the public school system, all of Hollywood movies, TV shows, streaming platforms - all infiltrated and subverted to present a totally absurd story about our history that is completely and utterly false- all for the express purpose of covering up the real perpetrators of all the terrible violence and turmoil we have all been living through our entire lives. Start by asking questions. Start by noticing what you are not allowed to think or to say out loud. Start by noticing what group of people you are not permitted to criticize. Start by considering if what you see happening in realtime today- the blatant ongoing extermination of an entire group of people and the ongoing outright theft of their native lands- ask yourself is there possibly any connection between the little criminal gang committing these atrocities and any other events in history. Connect the dots, before its too late.

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