By Larry Romanoff, January 28, 2023

[This article is republished here, the original can be found on Larry Romanov’s website called Blue Moon of Shanghai, here.]

Note to Readers: Some of the content of this essay was extracted from an article in The Barnes Review, Jan./Feb. 2001, pp. 41-45, by M. Raphael Johnson, Ph.D., assistant editor of TBR. It was published with permission in a digitized version © 2002-2019 by The Scriptorium.[1]

The Jews over the centuries have executed numerous atrocities and crimes against various peoples and sovereign nations. Aside from the wars and revolutions, they have launched numerous food embargoes, economic embargoes, instigated brutal economic recessions, and many other such. This essay covers one such event that has been totally buried by history, by Jewish authors, by Jewish book publishers, the Jewish-owned mainstream media, and buried so well that perhaps only a few people of a million are even aware of its existence. Yet this is one of the more savage attempts at Jewish control of a nation, and has been described as “the singular event that sparked what became World War II.” This event was the 1933 Jewish worldwide economic war on Germany, one that occurred long before there was any such thing as sanctions or reprisals of any kind against Jews in Germany.

“Contrary to popular myth, the Jews remained “free” inside Germany – albeit subject to laws which did restrict certain of their privileges – prior to the outbreak of World War II. Yet, a little-known fact is that before the war began, the leadership of the world Jewish community formally declared war on Germany – above and beyond the ongoing six-year-long economic boycott launched by the worldwide Jewish community when the Nazi Party came to power in 1933. As a consequence of the formal declaration of war, the German authorities thus deemed Jews to be potential enemy agents. “Long before the Hitler government began restricting the rights of the German Jews, the leaders of the worldwide Jewish community formally declared war on the “New Germany”. To this day, it is generally (although incorrectly) believed that when Adolf Hitler was appointed German chancellor in January of 1933, the German government began policies to suppress the Jews of Germany.”[2]

The background of this event was that Hitler – who was only a member of a coalition and by no means the “leader” of Germany at the time – fully recognised that the bulk of the troubles confronting Germany had been caused by the Jews. Among these were the instigation of WW1 against Germany, Germany’s defeat in WW1 by the conscription of the US into the war, and the brutal and unconscionable provisions of the Treaty of Versailles. Hitler fully recognised that Germany’s hyperinflation and the accompanying severe depression were entirely instigated by Jewish bankers to plunder Germany. At the time, Germany’s economy was in shambles, with a very high unemployment rate and little hope for any sort of reconstruction, primarily because the Jews (Rothschild) owned Germany’s central bank and controlled the currency and much of the economy and were much more interested in looting the country than in rebuilding it. In recognition of this, Hitler took some remarkable steps. He killed the Jewish privately-owned central bank, evicted all Jews from the national banking system, evicted all Jews from high government positions, and effectively removed them from any positions where they could continue to do harm to Germany and to prevent its resurrection as a sovereign state. The historical record of Hitler’s subsequent “economic miracle” in Germany is legend and information is easily available. Within only three years after removing Rothschild and the Jews from the banking system and taking control of banking and the currency, Germany was at full employment and the economy was humming again. Hitler’s economic measures were so successful that Roosevelt wanted very badly to copy his formula.

Even more, the US generally was so impressed with Hitler’s economic miracle that Time Magazine named him “Man of the Year”. Of course, Time has since learned its lesson and covers this with an astonishingly hateful diatribe of the same man they so highly honored, telling us now that “”He Continues to Live as a Symbol of Evil“[3]. And of course, Snopes (another Jewish Hasbara troll) “fact-checked” this[4], and tells us that it is a totally false assumption that “Time’s “Man of the Year” designations were intended to signify greatness and approval, and were assigned only to people who had beneficial effects on the world. Snopes tells us further that “Time’s standard for the title has been identifying the person who has “had the greatest impact on the news,” regardless of whether that impact was positive or negative” But that stance constitutes unforgivable dishonesty; Time’s “Man of the Year” was an enormous honor for an outstanding person. And, to round out Snopes series of Jewish lies on the matter, they tell us that in the very same 1938 issue where Hitler was named Time’s “Man of the Year”, Hitler was described as the “greatest threatening force that the democratic, freedom-loving world faces today.” I think this is a good time to abandon any delusions we might hold about independent or honest fact-checking.

Naturally, the Jews objected to their removal from the corridors of power. They held a more or less immediate international conference on Germany, after which they presented Hitler with basically two demands: One was the re-installation of Rothschild’s privately-owned central bank, and the other was the reinstatement of all Jews evicted from their positions of political or other power. Hitler flatly refused, and the worldwide boycott of Germany was the result.

This was a much greater and more sinister enterprise than is generally appreciated, even by those who are aware of the basics. At the time, Germany was able to produce only enough food for about 70% of its population, which meant the country had to import vast amounts of food on a regular basis. And this of course necessitated foreign exchange – foreign currencies for the purchases. The Jewish Economic Boycott was fundamentally directed against German exports, on the basis that if the country’s exports plummeted, the Germans would have no foreign exchange to pay for food imports, and thus perhaps 30% of Germans would slowly starve to death. And that was the plan: make no mistake about this. The intention was to starve to death a huge percentage of the population of Germany. The Jews didn’t publish this intent in the mainstream media, but it was published in lesser journals and it was widely-discussed and understood that this would be the result. And I would argue that it would be totally irrelevant and disingenuous to argue the Jews had no such intentions because, whatever their actual intent, this would be the inevitable result. If Germany’s exports collapsed, the country would be unable to purchase foodstuffs and much of the population would slowly starve to death. No other outcome was possible. Again, make no mistake: this was the intent, and let’s not delude ourselves into believing or thinking the Jews weren’t aware of this outcome. I have written many times before, that it is always a serious mistake in foreign affairs to assume that people don’t know what they are doing.

A photo print of the London Daily Express, headlining the Jews’ economic war on Germany and promoting a worldwide boycott of German goods.

At the time, many large and small retailers (in many countries) were Jewish, most of the large wholesalers were owned by Jews as were most of the large importers and a majority of the ships or shipping lines. The plan was that no Jewish company of any kind (nor any Gentile company over whom the Jews could exercise banking or other leverage) would deal in any German goods of any kind. Moreover, Jews and Jewish-owned banks would refuse to finance any part of the movement of German goods, and Jewish insurance companies would refuse to insure either the goods or the vessels carrying them. Brokers would refuse to trade in shares of German companies. Also, a great amount of the shipping capacity of the time was owned by Jews, and no Jewish ship would carry German goods. Where the Jews didn’t own or control the companies, they would exercise much leverage and pressure on banking and finance, on advertising, on transport, and virtually force Gentile companies to submit to their wishes, much as they do today with “sanctions” and other pressures. The embargo was to be worldwide, and total. Many ads were placed by Jews in media publications, whether Jewish-owned or not, imploring all citizens of every nation to totally boycott all German goods. The justification was presented as cruelty being inflicted on Jews in Germany, when in fact no such thing was occurring. The entire justification for the boycott was founded on lies. It was further presented as retaliation against “Nazi Germany” when “Nazi” had no part whatever to play in this charade, but this was the foundation for all the media stories of the time on this matter.

“According to The Daily Express of London of March 24, 1933, the Jews had already launched their boycott against Germany and her elected government. The headline read “Judea Declares War on Germany – Jews of All the World Unite – Boycott of German Goods – Mass Demonstrations.” The article described a forthcoming “holy war” and went on to implore Jews everywhere to boycott German goods and engage in mass demonstrations against German economic interests. According to the Express:

“The whole of Israel throughout the world is uniting to declare an economic and financial war on Germany. The appearance of the Swastika as the symbol of the new Germany has revived the old war symbol of Judas to new life. Fourteen million Jews scattered over the entire world are tight to each other as if one man, in order to declare war against the German persecutors of their fellow believers. The Jewish wholesaler will quit his house, the banker his stock exchange, the merchant his business, and the beggar his humble hut, in order to join the holy war against Hitler’s people. The Express said that Germany was “now confronted with an international boycott of its trade, its finances, and its industry…. In London, New York, Paris and Warsaw, Jewish businessmen are united to go on an economic crusade.” The article said “worldwide preparations are being made to organize protest demonstrations,” and reported that “the old and reunited nation of Israel gets in formation with new and modern weapons to fight out its age-old battle against its persecutors.” This truly could be described as “the first shot fired in the Second World War.”

In a similar vein, the Jewish newspaper Natscha Retsch wrote:

“The war against Germany will be waged by all Jewish communities, conferences, congresses… by every individual Jew. Thereby the war against Germany will ideologically enliven and promote our interests, which require that Germany be wholly destroyed. The danger for us Jews lies in the whole German people, in Germany as a whole as well as individually. It must be rendered harmless for all time…. In this war we Jews have to participate, and this with all the strength and might we have at our disposal.”[6]

“It was in direct response to this that the German government later announced a one-day boycott of Jewish businesses in Germany. The government announced that if, after the one-day boycott, there were no further attacks on Germany, the boycott would be stopped. Hitler himself responded to the Jewish boycott and the threats in a speech on March 28 – four days after the original Jewish declaration of war – saying:

“Thus, the fact – one conveniently left out of nearly all history on the subject – is that Hitler’s March 28, 1933 boycott order was in direct response to the declaration of war on Germany by the worldwide Jewish leadership just four days earlier. Today, Hitler’s boycott order is described as a naked act of aggression, yet the full circumstances leading up to his order are seldom described in even the most ponderous and detailed histories of “the Holocaust”. Not even Saul Friedlander in his otherwise comprehensive overview of German policy, Nazi Germany and the Jews, mentions the fact that the Jewish declaration of war and boycott preceded Hitler’s speech of March 28, 1933. Discerning readers would be wise to ask why Friedlander felt this item of history so irrelevant. The simple fact is that it was organized Jewry as a political entity – and not the German Jewish community per se – that actually initiated the first shot in the war with Germany.” Germany’s response was a defensive – not an offensive – measure. Were that fact widely known today, it would cast new light on the subsequent events that ultimately led to the world-wide conflagration that followed.”[7]

“The Jewish leaders were not bluffing. The boycott was an act of war not solely in metaphor: it was a means, well crafted, to destroy Germany as a political, social and economic entity. The long-term purpose of the Jewish boycott against Germany was to bankrupt her with respect to the reparation payments imposed on Germany after World War I and to keep Germany demilitarized and vulnerable. The boycott, in fact, was quite crippling to Germany. Jewish scholars such as Edwin Black have reported that, in response to the boycott, German exports were cut by 10 percent, and that many were demanding seizing German assets in foreign countries.”[8] The photo above shows a 1933 issue of The New York Daily News, of a Jewish-organised 40,000-strong protest rally.

“The attacks on Germany did not cease. The worldwide Jewish leadership became ever the more belligerent and worked itself into a frenzy. An International Jewish Boycott Conference was held in Amsterdam (organised by the Khazar Jews in The City of London), to coordinate the ongoing boycott campaign. It was held under the auspices of the self-styled World Jewish Economic Federation, of which famous New York City attorney and longtime political power broker, Samuel Untermeyer, was president. Upon returning to the United States in the wake of the conference, Untermeyer delivered a speech over WABC Radio (New York), a transcript of which was printed in The New York Times on August 7, 1933. Untermeyer’s inflammatory oratory called for a “sacred war” against Germany, making the flat-out allegation that Germany was engaged in a plan to “exterminate the Jews”.” He said (in part):

“Germany [has] been converted from a nation of culture into a veritable hell of cruel and savage beasts. We owe it not only to our persecuted brethren but to the entire world to now strike in self-defense a blow that will free humanity from a repetition of this incredible outrage….Now or never must all the nations of the earth make common cause against the… slaughter, starvation and annihilation… fiendish torture, cruelty and persecution that are being inflicted day by day upon these men, women and children….When the tale is told… the world will confront a picture so fearful in its barbarous cruelty that the hell of war and the alleged Belgian atrocities pale into insignificance as compared to this devilishly, deliberately, cold-bloodedly planned and already partially executed campaign for the extermination of a proud, gentle, loyal, law-abiding people…The Jews are the aristocrats of the world. From time immemorial they have … seen their persecutors come and go. They alone have survived. And so will history repeat itself. Untermeyer then proceeded to provide his listeners with a wholly fraudulent history of the circumstances of the German boycott and how it originated. He also proclaimed that the Germans were bent on a plan to “exterminate the Jews”.

The Hitler regime originated and are fiendishly prosecuting their boycott to exterminate the Jews by placarding Jewish shops, warning Germans against dealing with them, by imprisoning Jewish shopkeepers and parading them through the streets by the hundreds under guard of Nazi troops for the sole crime of being Jews, by ejecting them from the learned professions in which many of them had attained eminence, by excluding their children from the schools, their men from the labor unions, closing against them every avenue of livelihood, locking them in vile concentration camps and starving and torturing them without cause and resorting to every other conceivable form of torture, inhuman beyond conception, until suicide has become their only means of escape, and all solely because they are or their remote ancestors were Jews, and all with the avowed object of exterminating them.”

Rather inflammatory talk built entirely on fabrications ; the “atrocity porn” for which Jews have become so famous and have used to start many wars, including the hoped-for wars today against Russia, China and Iran.

The March 24, 1933 issue of The Daily Express of London described how Jewish leaders, in combination with powerful international Jewish financial interests, had launched a boycott of Germany for the express purpose of crippling her already precarious economy in the hope of bringing down the new government. It was only then that Germany struck back in response. Thus, if truth be told, it was the worldwide Jewish leadership – not the Third Reich – that effectively fired the first shot in the Second World War. Prominent New York attorney Samuel Untermeyer was one of the leading agitators in the war against Germany, describing the Jewish campaign as nothing less than a “holy war.” This all occurred long before the German government began restricting the rights of German Jews.

“To this day, it is generally (although incorrectly) believed that when Adolf Hitler was appointed German chancellor in January of 1933, the German government began policies to suppress the Jews of Germany, including rounding up of Jews and putting them in concentration camps and launching campaigns of terror and violence against the domestic Jewish population.” Nothing could be further from the truth. Even Germany’s Jewish Central Association, known as the Verein, rejected the suggestion made loudly by Jewish leaders everywhere that the new German government was deliberately provoking anti-Jewish uprisings. The Verein issued a statement that “the responsible government authorities [i.e., the Hitler regime] are unaware of the threatening situation,” saying, “we do not believe our German fellow citizens will let themselves be carried away into committing excesses against the Jews.” And even the Zionist Association of Germany issued a telegram on the 26th of March rejecting the allegations made against the German government as “propaganda,” “mendacious” and “sensational”. Nevertheless, the Jewish powers emanating from The City of London were determined to continue the vicious propaganda hate campaign and to launch the economic war against Germany.

In 1933 the American Jewish Congress announced a massive protest at Madison Square Gardens for March 27. A few days prior to this, a huge rally was organised with 20,000 Jews protesting at New York’s City Hall. They staged rallies outside the German Lloyd and Hamburg-American shipping lines, and boycotts were mounted against German goods throughout shops and businesses in New York City and throughout the US.

A rally that attracted some 40,000 people, organised by worldwide Jewry to boycott all German goods, designed to put pressure on Germany.

The German government complained of the “vilification campaign” against Germany, and referred to “their distorted and untruthful news about persecution and torture of Jews, the impression that they actually halt at nothing, not even at lies and calumny, to fight the present German government.” The New York Daily News front page headline hailed the massive anti-German protest rally held in Madison Square Garden on March 27, 1933. “Despite efforts by the German government to alleviate tensions and prevent the escalation of name-calling and threats by the international Jewish leadership, the rally was held as scheduled. Similar rallies and protest marches were also being held in other cities during the same time frame.”

German poster urging boycott of Jewish shops.

The Jews simply refused to relent, and held simultaneous protests and rallies in more than 70 locations in the US, all based on despicably false and inflammatory allegations against Germany. The Jews even then had sufficient media power that many of these anti-German hate rallies were broadcast not only throughout the US, but worldwide. The story was that “The New Germany” was an evil entity, an “enemy of Jewish interests”, and for these reasons needed urgently to be “economically strangled”. It was only in direct response to this that the German government announced a one-day boycott of Jewish businesses in Germany, stating that if the Jewish attacks on Germany ceased, there would be no repeats.

The photo below shows a German Poster calling for a reciprocal boycott of Jewish merchants, in retaliation for the worldwide Jewish boycott of German goods.

The poster reads in part, “German people’s comrades! German housewives! You all know the disgraceful methods that so-called “German” Jews abroad are using to incite against the German people and Adolf Hitler’s national government. If we do not want to give up and sink into deeper misery, we must defend ourselves. We therefore call on you to heed the appeal of our Führer, the German people’s chancellor, for a boycott against the Jews and expect the full support of each person in this defensive action. The placard texts read: “Germans! Defend yourselves! Don’t shop at Jewish stores!” Others read, “Do not buy from Jewish shops! Do not go to a Jewish doctor! But maintain the strictest discipline. Do not even touch the hair on a Jew’s head. The boycott begins Saturday morning at 10:00 AM.”

A Jewish ad in a 1933 issue of The Leader Post, urging a boycott of German goods.

According to p. 45 of The Jewish War Veterans Story, “the boycott was “kicked off” by a mammoth parade under J.W.V. sponsorship, held in New York on March 23, 1933, on three days’ notice”, and states further that the parade route “was lined with almost a million people. “It is unfortunate that Jews are almost unanimously (and viciously) determined to keep this story buried, and also unfortunate that every part of the Jewish media are unanimously reading from a false script in relating circumstances of this event, twisting a brutal assault on Germany by the International Jews into a kind of punishment for (imaginary) German transgressions. The Internet is flooded only with articles on a “Nazi boycott of Jewish businesses”, but nobody is telling the truth about what really happened, and almost all references are to Germany’s one-day boycott of Jewish businesses, totally ignoring the underlying facts. Wikipedia’s opening sentence: “The anti-Nazi boycott was an international boycott of German products in response to violence and harassment by members of Hitler’s Nazi Party against Jews.” This statement is an outright lie, with no facts to support it.[1] The website My Jewish Learning, tells us: “The New York rally was broadcast worldwide. A crowd of 55,000 overflowed the Garden into the streets outside to hear American Jewish Congress President Bernard Deutsch, American Federation of Labor president William Green, Senator Robert F. Wagner.” It doesn’t bother to mention these were all Jews, and not independent reports or spontaneous gatherings.[2] I once made mention of this event in a comment posted on The Economist, and a virtual flood of Hasbara Jews emerged to ridicule it, denying the event in totality, and claiming among other things that some irresponsible article in a “little English tabloid” had no credibility. But in fact, the Daily Express was very respectable, and was generally presented as the most widely-read newspaper in the world at the time.

Found at https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/the-jewish-declaration-of-war-on-germany-the-economic-boycott-of-1933/

Share

Leave a comment