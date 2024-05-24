Feature Image: FDR with Bernard Baruch

Background: One of the naturally recurring National Socialist anti-semitic campaigns began in May 1943. Goebbels introduced it with a lead article in Das Reich titled “The War and the Jews.” Soon after, this remarkable document appeared. The Deutscher Wochendienst was a weekly publication aimed at magazine editors, providing more in-depth treatment than the Zeitschriften-Dienst (also intended for magazine editors). Both came from the same office.

The source: Deutscher Wochendienst, 21 May 1943

THE JEW IN BUSINESS AND THE WAR ECONOMY

Goal:

The jews have a decisive role in the growth of the capitalist-liberal economic system. — Using business, people were corrupted by jewish methods and thinking. The jews concealed the danger and extent of their infiltration through their modern capitalist methods. The significance of pan-jewry’s conspiracy against humanity should be made clear.

It must further be shown how the jews have always made profits by supplying armaments, and as a result had and still have economic reasons for unleashing wars. In the long term honest labor brings greater gains than speculation and crooked dealings, but since the jews live primarily from those sources they must from time to time provoke wars and lengthen them in order to build their fortune at the cost of the honest labor of others.

Emphasis:

STRESS: The business as a springboard for the jew to infiltrate politics and culture; methods to dominate the peoples. — jewish world domination in various areas of business. — The Reich as an early leader in the fight against international jewdification. — Just as attempts to throttle the German economy from 1933-1939 failed because of the battle for production and the Four Year Plan, so the Reich and its allies will also gain political-military victory. — Jewdification in England and the USA. — Bolshevism and jewry. — An important reason for the superiority of the Three Power Pact is that they have no jewish armaments suppliers and war profiteers. — but enemy armaments are controlled by them.

AVOID: Calling jews “leaders” of business. — Confusing economic bubbles, fake prosperity, and growth based on domestic strength. — Citing Sombart without the greatest care (much of his writing is unclear, and sometimes contradicts our views.) — Role of the jews in South America. — Remaining jewish problems in countries that are fighting with Germany. — Denigrating the armaments industry as such (armaments manufacturers are necessary, but must be honest.) — Suggesting unproven relations between leading persons in German history and jewish armaments manufacturers.)

Themes and Suggestions:

Historical

No liberal capitalism without the earlier dispersion of the jews (a desert and wandering people) across the northern countries. — jewish concealment over the centuries: as early as the 15th century many jews in southwestern Europe were baptized, and thus were not recorded as jews in records of commerce and migration. — Battle against the jews in Spain and Portugal (1492-1499), — in German commercial cities (Cologne 1424, Augsburg 1439, Straßburg 1438, Erfurt 1458, Nuremberg 1498, Regensburg 1519), in Italy (Sicily 1492, Naples 1540, Genoa and Venice 1550). — In Frankfurt and Hamburg, major jewish immigration, also in Holland. — jews permitted in England 1650. — jews at the Leipzig Fair (416 in the years 1675/80, 995 in 1767/69, 1652 in 1770/79, 3370 in 1800/09, and 6444 in 1830/39.) — Foundation of the capitalist economy by the jews, based on gold and silver.

Jews as major participants in the Dutch East Indies Company and in English colonial trade (South Africa, Australia). — America as Jew-Land (the first merchants were jews; jews from Portugal begin the plantation system, build sugar factories. Introduction of slavery.) — American presidents obey jews.

Theod. Roosevelt sent a message for the first time in 1905 on the 250th anniversary of jewish immigration to the USA., “it is a great occasion.” Ex-president Grover Cleveland: “Few . . .nationalities have had . . .more influence on building modern Americanism than the jews.” “If conditions in America continue to develop . . . in 50 or 100 years the USA. . . will be a land inhabited only by slaves, Negroes, and Jews, and the jews will naturally have seized economic hegemony.” (Sombart)

jews in the war economy

— jews rule England. — The decisive jewish victory in 1858, jewdification of English economic life. — Jewish scandals (loan to Honduras, the Marconi scandal, the Sir Stuart Samuel scandal.) — “German” jews as court and munitions suppliers. — jews as founders of Bolshevism.

Early jewish munitions dealers in England (Antonio Fernando Carvaja, immigrated to England between 1630 and 1635, with four other merchants he becomes grain supplier to the English army in 1649; Sir Salomon Medina, close friend of Lord Marlborough, who sold him information [Lord Marlborough is an Churchill’s ancestor]. — Jacob Worms, munitions dealer to Ludwig XIV. — The munitions dealers of the Thirty Years War (excellent material in Peter Deeg’s Hofjuden, particularly regarding the Prussian munitions dealers Zacharias and Elias Gumpertz, Salomon Isaak Fränkel’s son, Abraham Medel, Levy Seligmann, Bendix Cohn). — Imperial court and war jews (Jakob Baschewi Schmieles von Treuenberg, the munitions supplier of the Thirty Year War; the Imperial court jew families Oppenheimer and their war businesses).

— Samson Wertheimer, Imperial Oberkriegsfaktor, the major munitions dealer during the Turkish War (good information in Dr. Robert Korber, Rassensieg in Wien, der Grenzfeste des Reiches, Wilhelm Braunmüller, Vienna 1939). — Samuel Oppenheimer, Imperial Oberkriegsfaktor. — “For all commissarii are jews, and all jews are commissarii” (Moscherosch in the poems of Philanders von Sittewald). — jewish munitions dealers of the 17th and 18th centuries. — jewish munitions dealers at the beginning of the American War of Independence (above all Hajum Salomon). — The Jacobin army and its jewish suppliers on the German Rhine (Beer Cerf-Berr de Medelsheim, the supplier of the Revolutionary Army). — What did the jews earn during the French Revolution? (The role of jewish munitions dealers and financiers during the French Revolution). — Army supply business of the House of Rothschild (see Egon Cesar Conte Corti, Der Aufstieg des Hauses Rothschild and Blütezeit des Hauses Rothschild, and also Peter Deeg, previously cited). — jewish munitions dealers in the American Civil War. — General Ulysses Grant’s futile struggle against jewish munitions dealers.

—Stolen jewish capital behind USA imperialism (financial background to the 1898 war against Spain over Cuba, the participation of the USA in the World War 1914-1918, and in the current world war). — Feeding themselves from corpses… (jewish munitions dealers in the First and Second World Wars in France, England, and the USA). — The jews as munitions dealers in Germany during the First World War (their role in war production 1914-1918; further details under the politics section). — The battle of an opponent of the jews against jewish munitions dealers in Germany (Rector Ahlwardt’s charges against the jewish armaments factory Löwe). — “Make way for the righteous” (Dark sides of jewish supplies to the German army during the First World War). When Rathenau organized supplies for our army. — jewish economic dictatorship in Germany during the First World War. — Z.E. G. (Zentral-Einkaufs-Gesellschaft) = “Zu Englands Gunsten” [in England’s favor]: jews supply Germany during the First World war. — Sklarz, Barmat, and Kutisker as munitions dealers.

— Jewish munitions dealers as draft dodgers (even the Central Party representative Dr. Pfleger said in the Reichstag on 23 August 1915: “The worst is that this organization was a kind of insurance against the dangers of the trenches. One hired all sorts of people, and when the employees of this organization were examined, it turned out that about 80% of those said to be essential to the war effort were in fact suitable for military service.” His faction allowed him to fall). — Munitions suppliers, corruption and jewry in history.

The Ballin-Rathenau economic system during the First World War in Germany.

—Rathenau, the head of the German war economy, above all the raw materials war office, the “modern Joseph in Egypt.” —Albert Ballin, general director of the Hamburg-America Line, and the German war economy. — The jewish circle around Rathenau and Ballin (Simon, Goldberger, Hermann, Arnold, Schwabach, Friedländer-Fuld). — jewish merchants vs. German heroism. — The victory of the merchant worldview against the German people in 1918. — The economic organization and confusion of goods exchange. — The failure of the then German governments to resist jewish pressures. The activities of war usurers, suppliers, and war profiteers 1914-1918. — Advertising in German newspapers during the World War. — The jewish “war supply advertisements.”

Personnel matters in war offices and businesses (20% of those in high positions were jews).

— Departments of the war economic departments: The “Kriegsersatz- und Arbeitsdepartement,” the “Waffen- und Munitionsbeschaffungsamt.” — Dr. Offenbacher, the head of the “Pricing Office” of these departments. — The “Kriegsernährungsamt” (headed by the Stettin Jew Manasse). — The “Zentraleinkaufsgesellchaft,” in complete control of German economic activity; jews on the board and in high positions. — The “Reichsgetreidestelle” (headed by Dr. Oppenheimer). — Supplies of industrial war materials and products in Jewish hands.

Jewish activities in the Spanish Civil War 1936/38. — jews as weapons suppliers for Red Spain, their close relations with the French government. — Payments in stolen Spanish gold. — The weapons profiteer der Levante, the war profiteer of the Spanish Civil War. — Under Panama’s flag to Red Spain. — jews profit from death.

Soviets and Jews in the Paris fraud case Goldberg vs. Hirsch regarding new weapon supplies to Red Spain. — French Socialist leader and Jew Léon Blum and “food supplies” for Red Spain.

Jewish war profiteers in the current world struggle (see ZD 4641 and 4676). — jew Bernard Baruch, the main American war profiteer and chief adviser to President Roosevelt. — Baruch divides the profits. — Jews alone are behind Roosevelt’s armaments. — The Paris Rothschilds and their end in 1940. — Churchill and the Rothschilds.

Economics:

Depersonalization of economic life:

money rather than labor becomes the decisive factor;

Objectification of credit relationships through impersonal documents (currency exchange, shares, bank notes, obligations);

Growing foreign influence on legal relationships;

Stock trading and speculation;

Real estate swindles in the 1870s;

Continental Iron Company (four of the six founders were jews);

27 of 80 directors of Berlin land surveying companies were jews, 47 of 148 founders of north German machine factories were jews, etc.

— Jewdification of the electric industry (Felix Deutsch, father and son Rathenau, Director Berliner).

— The merchant (Ballin, Friedländer, Arnold) vs. the industrialist (Krupp, Borsig, von Siemens).

— Jewdification of the pricing system; prices are determined not by labor and costs, but by speculation. Fraud, shoddy goods, egotistic drive for profit, lack of concern for the community, exploitation of the economically weak (selling cheap goods).

— Jewdification of competition and advertising.

— Jewish treason against the German people through war companies during the World War. Jewish swindlers as millionaires (Barmat, Kutisker, Katzenellenbogen, Hagen-Levy, Goldschmidt, Schlesinger, etc.).

— Jews govern England (Rothschild, Sassoon, Melchett-Mond, de Pas (Kohle), Baer and Sir Leon (metals industry), Sir John Ellermann (ship travel), Instone-Einstein (air travel), Bearstead-Samuel (oil industry), Lord Hirst (electric industry), Sir Burton (clothing), Marks (shops), etc.

Jews in control of war economies in all ages and in all European countries.

— Jews in the meat industry (attacked by the German press already during the First World War).

— Jews in the grain trade.

— The jewish grain monopoly in Germany (jews purchased grain in the territories occupied by Germany 1914-1918).

— The case of Nathan and the fish supply.

— Jews in the oil and fat industries.

— The jew Barmat and the Reichsfettstelle.

— The jews in the Reichslederstelle and the fur and leather trades.

— The jewish coal monopoly in the Reich (jews also caused the great coal shortage in Germany after the World War).

— The jewish Kriegsmetall-A.G.

— The Frankfurt Rothschilds and the metal monopoly.

— “Jewish profiteering with Christian church bells.”

— The “Deutsche Gesellschaft für Volksschulbeschaffung” under jewish leadership.

— Jews in the potato and tobacco markets.

— Dumping of German war material after the end of the war by the jews.

— The case of Sklarz in the German war and revolutionary leadership.

— Preference for israel in distributing foodstuffs.

jews in the French war industry.

— War incitement by jewish industrialists.

— Jewish capital involved in the Schneider-Wendel factory.

— Jews as important manufacturers: Citröen (production of tanks and munitions).

— The jewish role in French chemical production.

— Crude oil under jewish ownership (The jew Mercer was president and director of the Cie. française des pétroles).

— Jews in the French military transport system.

— Jewish energy trusts in France.

Jewish concealment tactics in all military economic systems. — The jews always subvert military supply needs. — The effects of the system on the general policies and military leadership of foreign powers.

Jewish Confessions:

Jewish reluctance to work:

“If Israel does the will of God, its work will be done by others” (Talmud);

Rabbi Eleazar said: “There is no lower labor than manual labor; it is degrading.” (Talmud);

“To be forced to work . . . is the worst thing for a young jew, it is shameful and degrading. The dislike of physical labor is second nature to the jew, in innate feeling” (Samuel Roth, 1934);

“We despite labor, and those who do work do so from necessity and always hope with time to escape it so as to live a ‘good life.” (Ahron David Gordon, 1916).

The jew hates farmers:

“He who wants to turn jews into farmers is misguided” (Theodor Herzl, 1896);

“The jews did not conquer the Occident with the axe and plow, but rather a clever, cunning, and practical haggling spirit, even making of Germany a ‘new Palestine” (Wilhelm Marr, 1879);

“Today the nomad is everywhere the more important, viable type who oppresses the thick-headed peasant” (Leon Feuchtwanger, 1932).

jewish haggling spirit:

“Finally, one must remember that even in the ages of the Phoenicians and Carthaginians, the jews were a people of merchants” (Cesare Lombrosco, 1894);

“jewish prostitution is the worst of all ways to exploit people, and if jews could be excluded prostitution would soon diminish greatly” (The Jewish Chronicle, 1910).

Judah and Marxism:

“It may not be overlooked that the jews are among the fathers and pathfinders of socialism” (Alfred Nossig, 1922);

“We gave them (the Marxists) the spiritual guidance that the power of the State prevented them from acquiring; they guaranteed the safety of our lives and the foundations of our work as jews” (Arnold Zweig, 1934);

“The feeling of property born from dependence on the soil is lacking with the Semites, these nomads who never had a homeland and never wanted one. That explains the undeniable drive toward communism since the most ancient times” (Kadmi-Cohen, 1929);

“The jew is a born communist” (Otto Weiniger, 1921);

“Jewry is the mother of Marxism and communism” (Le droit de vivre, 1933);

“Marxist socialism came from the jews (one can with justice simply call it modern jewish)” (Ch. Müntz, 1907).

