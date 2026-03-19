The Italian Invasion of Greece 1940

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00TranscriptThe Italian Invasion of Greece 1940Ava WolfeMar 19, 2026ShareTranscriptThis video is by Zoomer Historian. You can find him here on substack Zoomer Historian and on X.Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsChelmo Camp Gas VanMar 17 • Ava WolfeThe Rudolf Hess Peace Mission 1941 The TruthMar 13 • Ava WolfeEye Heart Mengele Part 3Mar 11 • Ava WolfeThe Italian Invasion of France - 1940Mar 9 • Ava WolfeHolocaust Debate - Jim Rizoli vs Matthew Cockerill, (Germany), July 17, 2022Mar 5 • Ava WolfeWhy did Germany invade the Soviet Union The Truth of Operation BarbarossaMar 3 • Ava WolfeLeibstandarte SS Adolf Hitler in ActionFeb 27 • Ava Wolfe