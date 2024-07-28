Source: Dr. Hans Frank, “Die Einwirkung des nationalsozialistischen Ideengutes auf das deutsche Rechtsleben,” Der Kongreß zu Nürnberg vom 5. bis 10. September 1934 (Munich: Eher Verlag, 1934), pp. 187-192.

The Führer announced that National Socialism would greatly transform the German legal system in the party program of 1920. We formulated the first pri…