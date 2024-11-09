The source: Ernst Hiemer, “Der heilige Haß,” Der Stürmer, #18/1943.

One is overcome with horror upon reading the history of the Jews, as for example in an unabbreviated and unfalsified version of the Old Testament. One feels horror at the unique depravity of the Jews, at the crimes they have committed, at the devilish hate they have from the beginning directed against all those who did not want to bow to the yoke of Pan-Jewry! This horror becomes terror when one reads the rabbinical writings and reads such outbursts of Jewish rage as one finds in the Talmud Schulchan-Aruch. There it is written:

From Mt. Sinai:

What does Sinai mean? Sinai is the mountain on which Moses received the Jewish laws from the God Jahwe. From this mountain, the hatred of the Jews against all other peoples of the world has spread. (Schabbath, 89a)

Every Jew has the obligation to see that Christian churches are burned down and wiped out. The faithful must be insulted and the clergy killed. (Schulchan Aruch, Jore dea, 146, 14)

The Gentile is human shit. He is just as unclean. (Orach Chajim, 55, 20).

That is what the “holy” books of the Jews say. Every Jew, regardless of whether he lives in Germany or America, whether he speaks Russian or Spanish, whether he lives in the ghetto or on Wall Street, thinks and feels as the Talmud commands him. The term “Old Testament hatred” expresses the deep antipathy Jews feel toward Gentiles. Despite its inferiority, Jewry was able to survive over the millennia because of its satanic hatred against Gentiles.

Jewish hatred today is as strong as it ever was. He who does not submit is their enemy. The Jew hates the enemy with all his heart and with all the strength of his satanic soul. One needs only to recall the pitiless rage Jews have always shown against those who have attempted to rouse the Gentile nations to battle against their deadly enemy by revealing the Jew as the Devil in human form. Following the old method, these men are defeated bit by bit until they are finally disposed of. The Jews systematically destroyed their honor and cleverly robbed them of their possessions until they suddenly died a “natural death.” We must leave to future historians the task of explaining how many of the “heart attacks,” “suicides” and other such causes of death for many opponents of the Jews were really the work of eternal Jewish hatred. Things will be revealed that we do not even suspect today.

Deep and boundless hatred is an essential characteristic of Jewry. It is rooted in the Devil’s blood of the Jews and can only be distantly understood by the other peoples of the earth.

Still, it is our duty to learn from history. Gentiles, above all the Germans, were always too “decent” and “objective” to respond to Jewish hatred in the same or at least similar way. As a people of “poets and thinkers,” we thought it beneath our dignity to respond with the same methods. We were not able even to make clear to the public the filth and depravity of our enemy. We were so “sensitive” that we avoided fighting the Jewish creature.

Now there is war! The Jews forced us into a struggle for life and death. The war has forced us to give up much we formerly thought was necessary. It has also forced us to give up the “politeness” that in reality is a weakness. A boxer in the ring must use his fists to defend himself against his opponent. A fencer can only win when he uses his sword. We as a people will survive this war only if we eliminate weakness and “politeness” and respond to the Jews with an equal hatred. We must always keep in mind what the Jew wants today, and what he plans to do with us. If we do not oppose the Jews with the entire energy of our people, we are lost. But if we can use the full force of our soul that has been released by the National Socialist revolution, we need not fear the future. The devilish hatred of the Jews plunged the world into war, poverty, and misery. Our holy hate will bring us victory and save all of mankind.

Found at https://research.calvin.edu/german-propaganda-archive/ds3.htm

