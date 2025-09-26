The holocaust - Proven at Nuremberg?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript41The holocaust - Proven at Nuremberg?Ava WolfeSep 26, 202541ShareTranscriptThis video was created by Germar Rudolf.Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a comment Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsThe Holocaust Revisited - Part 324 hrs ago • Ava WolfeThe Complete History of The German Nuclear ProgramSep 25 • Ava WolfeThe Complete History of The Nuremberg TrialsSep 23 • Ava WolfeThe Holocaust Lie by David IrvingSep 21 • Ava WolfeThe Complete History of The Outbreak of WW2Sep 21 • Ava WolfeErnst Zündel interviews Australian POW Alexander McClellandSep 20 • Ava WolfeThe Holocaust Revisited - Part 2Sep 19 • Ava Wolfe