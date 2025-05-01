There’s been a lot of … people walkin’ around my ranch lately, talkin’ about some hollow-cast. What’s a hollow-cast? Is it like a spin-cast or a dry-cast? They don’t look like fishin’ types, and there ain’t no water here anyhow.

– Letter to National Lampoon

Men become civilized, not in proportion to their willingness to believe, but in proportion to their readiness to doubt.