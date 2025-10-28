Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
philalethes's avatar
philalethes
1h

Yes, I do!

Back in year 1976-7 I came across a small ad in the back of Fate magazine, for Arthur Butz' book. It's a heavy weight book, slow to read through. I had it on my table next to my armchair.

I had to travel away from home and asked my friend Bradley Smith to house sit for me...and I am sure he came across that book.

At the time Bradley was still living with the very lovely psychologist Jewess Susan, and he enjoyed the literary political circle they moved in. Susan was a sweetheart and Bradley was like a father to her two kids. I attended son Jonathan's bar mitzvah. Once Bradley began to ask simple Socratic questions about the Holohoax, he became persona non grata. They had to break up. What a pity... Bradley once sold books and was known for a famous 1st Amendment case for resisting censorship when he sold Henry Miller books. This kind of fighter was respected in liberal Jewish circles...but simply asking questions now cast him out of the Magic Chosen Circle.

I used to visit Bradley in his Hollywood office, or when he later came to the VA in San Diego. It was the early days with the IHR and Bradley's Campus Project.

On the Codoh website it states:

"In 1979 he read a leaflet by Professor Robert Faurisson, "The Problem of the Gas Chambers." Then, Arthur Butz’s The Hoax of the Twentieth Century did it for him."

I think the seed was planted much earlier when he house sat for me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ava Wolfe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture