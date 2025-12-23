Ava’s Substack

Chris Mullen
2h

When Pierce passed away, the NA started to fall apart. The last straw was Erich Gliebe and his sideshow antics that brought dishonor to the NA, not to mention the scandal with KAS and pedophilia accusations. I was greatly disillusioned and left along with some others to form the Nationalist Alliance. It didn't last long.

