World War II was not only the greatest military conflict in history, it was also America’s most important twentieth-century war. It brought profound and enduring social, governmental and cultural changes to the United States, and has had a great impact on how Americans regard themselves and their country’s place in the world. This global clash — with the United States and the other “Allies” on one side, and Nazi Germany, imperial Japan and the other “Axis” countries on the other — is routinely portrayed in the US as the “good war,” a morally clear-cut conflict between Good and Evil. / 1